The Brilliance School announces receipt of Citizens Bank grant for its high performing, free charter school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brilliance School, a high-performing K-8 school founded on national educational best practices, announced today that it is the recipient of a $15,000 Citizen's Bank grant.

"The Citizens Bank Minority-Owned Small Business Grant is intended for just the kind of organization that The Brilliance School is," said Janel Gibbs, branch manager and officer, Boardman Citizens branch. "BRILLIANCE has overcome extreme challenges to serve many more families in the Youngstown-area communities. We are so proud to be able to support BRILLIANCE in bringing better education and more joy to families in our area."

The Brilliance School model utilizes a longer school day, intervention strategies to remove deficiencies, Saturday school, social emotional learning, mentoring, and other effective practices to ensure that their scholars are performing at or above grade level.

"This grant is a game changer for us and for so many kids in our city," said Kenan Bishop, The Brilliance School co-founder. "The goal of this grant is to provide any BRILLIANCE scholar with a supply of school polo shirts and a couple of pairs of khaki pants so there is no hindrance that could keep anyone from coming to school every day."

As a part of the Citizens Bank grant, The Brilliance School leadership will also gain access to assistance through the SCORE mentoring program. SCORE is a resource partner of the small business administration and provides free mentoring for entrepreneurs and small businesses around the country.

About The Brilliance School

The Brilliance School is a tuition-free, public charter school for scholars K-8 in Youngstown, Ohio. Our mission is to prepare students for academic achievement and personal success. Our vision is to create, for all of our scholars, a culture of high expectations for behavior and academics through a rigorous, research-based curricula and a focus on achievement, and personal growth. We. Are. Brilliance. Learn more at thebrillianceschool.org .

