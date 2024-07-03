The Brimstone Group LP Acquires Renowned Brimstone Sulfur Symposium

DENVER, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brimstone Group LP, a newly established entity formed by sulfur industry professionals Angie Slavens, Elmo Nasato, and Dave Sikorski, proudly announces its acquisition of the prestigious Brimstone Sulfur Symposium from Brimstone STS.

In recent months, Mike Anderson, President of Brimstone STS, has closely collaborated with the new team to facilitate a seamless transition of the event's stewardship. Anderson remarked, "The Brimstone Sulfur Symposium has been a cornerstone in our industry, and I am confident that Angie, Elmo, and Dave, with their combined expertise, will carry forward its legacy admirably." The establishment of The Brimstone Group LP underscores a steadfast commitment to preserving the symposium's 30-year heritage while promising to uphold its status as one of the premier events in the sulfur industry.

Historically, the Brimstone Symposium has garnered acclaim as the foremost gathering for professionals specializing in amine and sulfur recovery. This year's symposium is slated for the week of September 9th at the charming Sonnenalp Resort in Vail, Colorado.

"We are honored to shepherd the Brimstone Sulfur Symposium into its next chapter," remarked Angie Slavens. "Our dedication lies in honoring the event's rich legacy while addressing the evolving needs of our industry."

Elmo Nasato added, "This symposium has long been a crucial forum for the exchange of knowledge and innovation in sulfur recovery. We are devoted to upholding its high standards and ensuring it remains an invaluable resource for industry professionals."

Dave Sikorski commented, "The Brimstone Symposium's collaborative spirit and technical depth distinguish it from other events. We are committed to continuing to foster an environment where the latest research and best practices are shared and openly discussed."

About the Brimstone Sulfur Symposium Established in 1994, the Brimstone Sulfur Symposium features a rich lineup of papers and interactive sessions facilitated by a diverse group of industry and academic experts. It goes beyond basic industry education, emphasizing an interactive exchange of knowledge, which takes place during formal presentations, structured Q&A sessions, and informal discussions.

About The Brimstone Group LP The Brimstone Group LP was established for the sole purpose of carrying on the tradition of the Brimstone Sulfur Symposium. Formed by Angie Slavens, Elmo Nasato, and Dave Sikorski, the group leverages over 100 years of combined industry experience to foster collaboration and innovation within the global sulfur community.

For more information, contact The Brimstone Group at [email protected].

SOURCE The Brimstone Group LP