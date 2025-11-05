The Bristal Assisted Living Introduces First BrainFit Gym in NYC and Redefines Cognitive Wellness in Senior Living

A Signature Space for Cognitive Wellness

The BrainFit Gym combines cutting-edge technology with personalized support to create an immersive, results-driven experience. "At The Bristal, we've identified an important opportunity: translating what researchers are discovering about neuroplasticity and dual-tasking into programs that may help slow the progression of cognitive decline and support more stable brain function in our senior population," said Evan Rossi, Corporate Director of Program Innovation and Engagement at The Bristal.

The first featured technology in the space, SMARTfit™, offers residents a mix of interactive tools, hands-on guidance from The Bristal team trained by SMARTfit Academy experts, and data-driven exercises designed to enhance both cognitive and physical performance. Each resident begins with a comprehensive baseline assessment, allowing sessions to be tailored to their individual abilities and fostering confidence and growth over time.

"This partnership demonstrates how innovation and compassion can come together to transform senior living," said Cathi Lamberti, CEO and Founder of SMARTfit Inc. "By integrating SMARTfit's technology with The Bristal's forward-thinking model, residents gain access to meaningful, measurable opportunities for healthier, more independent lives."

Raising the Standard for Senior Wellness

"The BrainFit Gym is more than a space with equipment – it's a lifestyle enhancement. At The Bristal, we define luxury as the purposeful elevation of the resident experience. By introducing advanced technologies like the BrainFit Gym, we're supporting our residents' vitality, confidence, and overall well-being," said Amy Silva-Magalhaes, Chief Operating Officer of The Bristal Assisted Living.

Looking Forward: Brain Health for Every Community

This BrainFit Gym is just the beginning. The Bristal plans to bring this innovative program to all communities across their portfolio, with each location featuring a unique mix of technologies and customized programming. Each community shares a unified mission: to make engaging cognitive exercise and advanced technology the foundational elements of modern senior living, delivering a truly enriching experience

Prospective residents and families are encouraged to explore The Bristal at York Avenue online or contact 646-760-3475 to schedule a personal tour and experience the BrainFit Gym firsthand.

About The Bristal Assisted Living

For 25 years, The Bristal Assisted Living communities have proudly served families across the tri-state area. With 24 locations spanning Nassau County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, New Jersey, and Manhattan, The Bristal offers exceptional independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. To learn more about The Bristal communities, visit thebristal.com .

