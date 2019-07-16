The Britely, a Modern Social Club with Food and Drink by Two Michelin-Star Chef Wolfgang Puck, and Interiors by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio Opens Spring/Summer 2020

Masterful menus by Chef Wolfgang Puck in two restaurants and a cocktail bar

Spa and 24-hour state-of-the-art gym facilities

Private bowling lanes

Screening room

Cultural programming with talks and performances

At-the-whim concierge service

Fundamentally, The Britely is a fun and engaging place to have a good time. It is a place to spark conversations and build meaningful friendships, or to simply relax within an urban oasis. Created by Angelenos offering the best of Los Angeles, The Britely celebrates community and culture. It is a private club that welcomes the curious, the seekers and the explorers to come together and always feel at home.

Famed interior architecture and design firm, Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, designed The Britely to be an expression of California culture like no other. Considered details set the tone for an imaginative atmosphere, bursting with lively pattern, rich texture and a daring color palette for a heightened member experience.

"The Britely epitomizes old Hollywood glamour with a residential feel," said Brudnizki. "We've created designated spaces to cater to varying needs; a private dining room, bar lounge and even a bowling alley. Each area is playful thanks to bright lacquered walls, animal print upholstery and brass detailing. It's a club space you want to go to experience a sense of escapism."

Exclusive to The Britely, Wolfgang Puck, known for his distinct California flair, will surprise food enthusiasts with cherished fan favorites, as well as culinary innovation that draws from fashion and music. Members can expect to enjoy Puck's Michelin-starred cuisine, with seasonal menus featuring local, organic ingredients where possible, along with a carefully curated wine list and cocktails.

"The Britely is a club offering a very intimate experience and service to its members. We want our members to come join us, feel taken care of and forget about any hassles they may have had before arriving," explained Estelle Lacroix, Managing Director of Lifestyle, The Britely. "We're a social club with hospitality at our core. For us that means having staff welcome you by name, and then mix up your favorite gin and tonic—just the way you like it."

Opening 2020, The Britely looks forward to creating a community that celebrates bright lives and bright minds.

For membership inquiries, visit www.thebritely.com.

About The Britely

The Britely is a Los Angeles-born social club with a joyful approach to the modern social scene. Located within Pendry West Hollywood, the members-only club is designed to elevate meaning, find connection, enjoy culture and practice the art of joyful living. Founded by locals for locals, The Britely's vision is to connect a diverse group of people from different backgrounds and industries that impact the city of Los Angeles. For more information on The Britely, follow @thebritely or visit www.thebritely.com.

