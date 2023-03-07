The British Council's Schools Now! conference 2023 gathered over 2,000+ delegates from 30 countries across the world to explore the future of international education

DUBAI, UAE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The British Council held its annual Schools Now! Conference recently in Dubai, which brought together over 2,000 education leaders and professionals from British Council's Partner Schools around the world, to discuss the latest innovations in teaching and learning across international education.

Schools Now! 2023, themed 'Transforming Schools: Leadership at all levels', explored effective leadership across school communities through keynote presentations, panel discussions and workshops. Delegates learned about the importance of developing student leaders, as well as professional pathways to leadership.

Yvette Hutchinson, Senior Consultant, Schools Global Program, British Council, spoke of promoting leadership at all levels in schools to enable an inclusive culture, that nurtures talents and distributes leadership effectively across staff. Through this approach a safe and enriching environment is enabled where students will have the confidence to step up and develop their own leadership skills that will support them in schools and throughout their lives. He also touched upon how effective leadership is more important for schools than at any time in the past as we emerge from the pandemic.

The conference was a hybrid event, connecting 300 delegates face to face in Dubai with a further 1,700 virtual attendees from around the world. This unique format allowed for an even greater exchange of ideas, insights and best practices from attendees from different regions and cultures. Special guests of the conference included His Excellency Patrick Moody, British Ambassador to UAE.

Keynote speakers and workshop presenters from Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Spain and the United Kingdom, contributed to the rich and diverse discussions.

Sir Mark Grundy, CEO of Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, who delivered the first keynote, explored the topic of retaining our best staff and achieve the highest and most specific levels of achievement for our young people. Professor Eman Gaad, Dean of the Faculty of Education and a Professor of Special and Inclusive Education, British University in Dubai (BUiD) spoke about the perceptions of educational leadership for inclusivity. Other keynotes focused on developing 21st century student leaders and leadership development at multiple levels in the school community.

Simon Higgins, Global Head of School Exams, British Council said, 'We were delighted to host our eighth annual flagship event Schools Now! global conference in Dubai. This year's theme, 'Leadership at all levels' helped school leaders to reflect on the challenges they continue to face daily in a post pandemic world, and also explored ways to develop leadership throughout their school to better support staff, students, and the wider community.'

Mark Walker, Director English & Exams, British Council highlighted the importance of bringing together education leaders from around the world to share ideas, best practices, and perspectives, 'At the British Council, we are passionate about changing lives. We work hand-in-hand with individuals to help them gain the skills, confidence, and connections they need to transform their lives and shape a better world. From learning English to gaining internationally recognized qualifications, we are dedicated to helping our partners build networks, explore creative ideas, and access high-quality education.'

Globally, British Council Partner Schools work with more than 2,000 schools, support over 100,000 teachers and touch the lives of about one million students. With attendees from the Americas, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East & North Africa, South Asia and East Asia, the truly global event helps to support the mission of the British Council in building connections, understanding and trust through education.

