The British House and Regroup Media Launch TBH Digital, Providing Digital Marketing Services for UK Retailers to Reach China - the World's Largest Online Market

Chinese shoppers can choose items and buy them online using tablets in store. The goods are then shipped direct to the customer from the UK. There are currently over a hundred premium UK brands available for sale.

The British House has teamed up with Regroup Media - https://www.regroup-media.co.uk/, a London-based digital marketing agency that specialises in digital marketing for China, to form a new agency - TBH Digital.

TBH Digital will provide UK retail brands with a full-service digital marketing offering for China encompassing:

Strategy and implementation for Chinese social media channels WeChat & Wei Bo

SEO for the Chinese search engine Baidu

Local web site design for the Chinese market

Consultancy services to help engage with the Chinese market

The offering will enable UK brands to build their digital footprint in China, raising awareness, which in turn will help drive sales.

There are around 800 million users online in China, and this figure is growing continually, there are also over 500 million online shoppers. The market already accounts for 1/5 of the world's online sales.

Yimei McCabe, the Founder of The British House stated:

"Retailtainment as in Retail with entertainment and Phygital as in Physical stores with digital services are the future. It is predicted that Retailtainment and Phygital trend would in future turn traditional stores more into showrooms where experience and entertainment are used to connect with the customers who would then conduct sales online either inside the store or back at home. We are delighted to launch TBH Digital to serve both British brands and Chinese consumers better!"

Scott Muir, the MD of Regroup Media commented

"This partnership is a natural fit between the offline and online worlds in China. We firmly believe that the China market will continue to grow for UK brands especially for the premium brands available in The British House. As such this is a very exciting partnership, with sizable growth potential."

