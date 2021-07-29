The British investment firm CBG allocates $ 20 million for medical device investments in MEDX Xelerator incubator

OR YEHUDA, Israel, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDX Xelerator incubator announced today that the British investment firm, Consensus Business Group (CBG) owned by entrepreneur Vincent Tchenguiz, is joining the Israeli-based medical device incubator as a partner. CBG will join the current investors: Boston Scientific, MEDX Venture Group, and Sheba Medical Center.

Vinvent Tchenguiz, owner of CBG (Photo: Rohit Gautam) MEDX Xelerator's team: Gal Atarot (CTO), Noam Taichler (CFO), Shai Policker (CEO), Inbal Landsberg (CBO), Soli Dahan (Office management), Orit Halevy (Accounting).

Shai Policker, MEDX Xelerator CEO: "Adding CBG as a partner is a major step for us and provides an opportunity for new collaborations and expanding our global network. This step will also expand our resources and accelerate our portfolio commercialization activities."

Jewish-British businessman Vincent Tchenguiz, owner of CBG Investment Company: "The global epidemic has sharpened the need to develop advanced medical technologies with emphasis on preference for remote care, minimal contact care or home hospitalization. Identifying opportunities for development of innovative solutions will help improve patients' health, while addressing other needs of the healthcare system. Joining MEDX incubator will add an important tier to CBG's portfolio. We see MEDX as a platform for significant development and growth. We intend to take part in expanding the abilities of Israeli companies to evolve in the European market and cooperate with leading healthcare systems."

MEDX Xelerator is a medical device and digital health-focused incubator. It made its first seed investment on March 2018 and has completed ten investments to date. The first incubator graduates include Endoways, the developer of the first disposable robotic system for the cathlab, which has been acquired by Ascendum Capital investment firm and CAPS Medical which recently raised $4M to support development of its minimally invasive technology for selective treatment of solid tumors. Visit https://www.medxelerator.com/.

CBG is a multi-faceted principal investor in a broad range of synergistic activities. The core business includes structured finance, acquisition management and development of commercial and residential real estate and a substantial investment portfolio focused on new technologies and technology start-ups.

