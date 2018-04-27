The BritWeek Innovation Awards Announces this Year's Recipients

The evening will demonstrate the best of Britain, opening with a cocktail reception, featuring British food and drink vendors as well as a technology showcase. Following this reception, the awards will feature tribute videos and globally recognized leaders in the creative industries. This year's recipients include: Multi-Michelin Star Chef and Star of the FOX series "MasterChef Junior," "Hell's Kitchen" and "24 Hours To Hell And Back," Gordon Ramsay, Founder of the Huffington Post and Founder and CEO of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington, Co-Founder of the meditation App Headspace, Andy Puddicombe, and Founder of Red Nose Day, Richard Curtis. On this special evening, the recipients of the Innovation Award will tell the story of innovation and excellence to illustrate what happens when the best and brightest from both sides of the Atlantic unite.

"I've been incredibly fortunate to build my business and raise a family in the UK, and also call the US our home, so really honored to be included in BritWeek celebrating the innovative and dynamic relationship between our two countries," stated Ramsay.

"Thrive Global's mission is to end the global epidemic of stress and burnout, and a global crisis demands a global solution. Being recognized by BritWeek is a sign that everything we're doing is having a real impact," said Huffington. "And it's particularly special to me given that the U.K. and California have both played such special roles in my life."

"I'm thrilled that the work we do at Headspace is being recognised in this special way. As a company founded in Britain and now thriving in California, I can't think of a more fitting occasion to celebrate our Anglo-American story than at Britweek," said Puddicombe. "It's also very heartening to see the conversation about mental health and wellbeing elevated in this way, an acknowledgement that we are happier and healthier when we take the time to look after our mind, not only for ourselves, but also for those around us."

"It is a huge honour for Red Nose Day to be recognized in this way. After 30 years of Red Nose Day in the UK, we're now in our fourth year in the US and have raised over $100 million and — what matters most — been able to get help and support to over 8 million children across America and around the world," said Richard Curtis, award-winning writer-director and founder of Red Nose Day. "We've got great charity partners and we're doing everything we can to keep kids healthy, educated and safe. It's been genuinely amazing to see how Americans have taken to Red Nose Day and, with luck and hard work, it'd be wonderful if we can achieve what we've tried to do in the UK: show people how hard other people's lives can be, but also convince them that there's something all of us can do about that — and that making changes in the world can be fun. It's a weird, worrying but also still a wonderful world."

About BritWeek

Supported by the GREAT Campaign, BritWeek is a long-established non-profit whose aim is to promote the innovation, cultural, and business links between California and the UK. BritWeek celebrates the relationship between the US and the UK and how the creative talent from these two great countries comes together in the unique setting of Hollywood. This is more than just celebrating brilliant Brits or amazing Americans, it's about what happens when they come together. Founded 11 years ago by entertainment mogul, and proud Brit, Nigel Lythgoe OBE – BritWeek celebrates this relationship every year with a series of high-profile events promoting British creativity, innovation and excellence across multiple categories including: film and television, music, art, fashion, design, retail, sport, philanthropy, business, and more.

The BritWeek Board has chosen Red Nose Day and CineMagic as their philanthropic partners this year. CineMagic, a Northern Irish organization, utilizes the magic of all of forms of moving image and music to educate, motivate, and inspire passion within young people around the personal and world issues that are most important to them. The new BritWeek Scholarship will give 5 kids from LA a life-changing opportunity to be flown to the UK.

To learn more about BritWeek, please visit https://britweek.org/.

Media Contact:

Ballantines PR

Danyelle Simpkins

danyelle@ballantinespr.com

Tel: 310-454-3080

http://www.ballantinespr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-britweek-innovation-awards-announces-this-years-recipients-300638415.html

SOURCE BritWeek

Related Links

https://britweek.org

