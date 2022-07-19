The Broadway Exchange and SuperYou Partner to Create Commemorative Digital Collectible Ahead of SuperYou's Carnegie Hall Debut

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Broadway Exchange (BWAYX.com), the premier digital collectibles marketplace for theatre fans, and SuperYou, a new musical about finding inner strength, announced the creation of a commemorative digital token to celebrate SuperYou's debut at Carnegie Hall.

"The Broadway Exchange leverages innovation and technology to tell stories and engage audiences," said Ron Guirguis, CEO of MuseWorks Labs, the parent company of The Broadway Exchange. "Partnering to create a digital collectible commemorating this historic event will allow SuperYou and Broadway fans alike an opportunity to take a piece of this experience home."

SuperYou, written by Lourds Lane and directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter, explores themes of overcoming grief, finding inner strength, and connecting to the power of one's voice. SuperYou was performed during the pandemic by staging socially distant drive-in concerts on pickup trucks. The subsequent concept album, Broadway on Demand documentary, and viral videos have inspired thousands of social media fans from around the world to cover Lane's anthemic music.

Songs from the musical will be performed for two nights on July 20 and 21, 2022, at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall. Tickets for the 7:30 PM performances are available for purchase via Carnegie Hall here for July 20 and here for July 21.

"During these unpredictable times, our SuperYou team of seasoned Broadway creatives are always looking for new and innovative ways to get our music and message out into the world," said composer/writer Lourds Lane. "When COVID-related issues shut down a theater opening twice, we pivoted to stage socially distanced shows on pickup trucks and are now performing at Carnegie Hall on July 20 and 21. Of course, NFTs are next! How excited we are to be partnering with the premier digital marketplace for theatre who are making it super easy for our ever-growing passionate following to get to know our show better."

The Broadway Exchange builds on the tradition of theatre merchandise by creating authorized digital collectibles crafted from the IP of production partners. Each collection is unique, drawing on the scenes, songs, costumes, and set designs of partner shows.

SuperYou's first digital collectible will be the only collectible available before their big debut at Carnegie Hall. It is a spinning coin with one of Lane's anthems from SuperYou called "Light of the World." The lyrics are: "She hid herself inside a cage pretending that her dream could die… but she forgot that she could fly." The concept of the NFT is based on the story about a comic book artist who learns to love herself and reconnect to her dreams when her own superheroine creations come to life. The commemorative digital collectible will be available for purchase at BWAYX.com.

A portion of the profits will go to The SuperYou FUNdation, a global educational non-profit that teaches youth and adults how to find the "superhero" in themselves and others through writing, music, dance, art, and presentation, and has empowered over 100 schools worldwide.

In addition to SuperYou, The Broadway Exchange has partnered with productions including May We All, Stranger Sings the Parody Musical and Girl from the North Country.

For more information about The Broadway Exchange, please contact Jacquelyn Grant by email at [email protected] or by phone at 202-813-5360.

About The Broadway Exchange

The Broadway Exchange is a digital collectibles marketplace dedicated to helping live theatre thrive in the digital economy so that everyone benefits. We partner with the theatre community to create, promote, and sell compelling digital collectibles and amazing experiences that build deeper connections between fans and creators.

