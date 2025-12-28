The Broadway Investor's Club Reflects on a Landmark Year of Growth, Innovation, and Tony Award Triumphs

Key Achievements Include 5 Tony Award Nominations and a Win for Best Revival of a Musical for Sunset Blvd.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 draws to a close, The Broadway Investor's Club shares a year filled with tremendous growth, exciting milestones, and unforgettable moments. The Club has once again solidified its position as a leader in the industry. This year, the Club reached new heights with significant achievements across various fronts from co-producing and investment in 10 Broadway shows, numerous West End productions and Broadway National Tours, and several productions in development.

One of the standout accomplishments of the year was the Tony Award nominations, where Broadway shows co-produced by The Broadway Investor's Club principals received five nominations. Most notably, the Club proudly celebrated its Tony Award win for Best Revival of a Musical for Sunset Blvd., a show that captivated audiences and received critical acclaim.

"We are incredibly proud of our achievements this year, and the recognition we've received from the Tony Awards is a testament to the hard work, passion, and vision of everyone involved in these productions," said Jason Turchin, founder of The Broadway Investor's Club. "The success of Sunset Blvd., Just In Time, The Outsiders and many others make us proud to be part of the Broadway community."

Key Milestones in 2025:

Tony Award Triumph : Sunset Blvd. wins Best Revival of a Musical at the Tony Awards, with The Broadway Investor's Club principal, Jason Turchin, acting as co-producer.

: wins at the Tony Awards, with The Broadway Investor's Club principal, Jason Turchin, acting as co-producer. 5 Tony Award Nominations : Recognition for involvement in several acclaimed Broadway productions.

: Recognition for involvement in several acclaimed Broadway productions. Industry-Breaking Investment Portfolio : Many productions have or will recoup or turn profit.

: Many productions have or will recoup or turn profit. Technological Advancements : The launch of a new data-driven platform that provides advanced analytics and performance tracking for Broadway shows.

: The launch of a new data-driven platform that provides advanced analytics and performance tracking for Broadway shows. Expanded Network : The Club's community of accredited investors helped foster new co-production opportunities and partnerships with other top Broadway producers.

2025 Project Highlights:

Some projects The Broadway Investor's Club has been involved in include Hadestown (Broadway and West End), The Outsiders, Sunset Blvd., Othello, Oedipus, Chess, Just In Time, Appropriate, John Proctor is the Villain, Operation Mincemeat, Gypsy, Suffs, Back to the Future (US Tour), The Wiz (US Tour), The Notebook (US Tour),and many more.

