The Brock Group strengthens BIS division with new regional structure and leadership promotions

HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brock Group has expanded its Brock Industrial Services (BIS) division by establishing two new regional operating units, strengthening its ability to serve and support customers across the country.

This new structure enhances local responsiveness while ensuring seamless collaboration across the Brock organization. The BIS Great Lakes Region will be based in the Chicago area, and the BIS Eastern Region will be based in the Philadelphia area. Both divisions will operate independently within their regions yet work closely together to deliver a full range of services and customer support nationwide.

With this change, Brock is proud to announce the promotion of two seasoned leaders: Brad Werner has been named president of BIS Eastern Region, and Mike Wiltermood has been named president of BIS Great Lakes Region. Both leaders bring extensive experience and a proven record of delivering results for our customers. These promotions highlight Brock's commitment to recognizing and advancing talent from within the organization.

"While we continue to welcome expertise from outside our organization, it is extremely rewarding to see our own team members progress to this level of leadership," said Frank Bardonaro, CEO of the Brock Group. "Brad and Mike exemplify the dedication, knowledge and customer-first mindset that define Brock. Their leadership will be critical as we continue to grow nationally and throughout North America to support customers across the entire Brock organization."

The company remains focused on strengthening its national footprint, building strong regional teams and providing world-class service to its diverse customer base.

About the Brock Group

The Brock Group is a premier provider of multi-craft specialty services for industrial and commercial businesses across North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Brock supports a wide range of sectors—including petrochemical, refining, power generation, offshore, heavy manufacturing, pipelines and transmission, nuclear, pulp and paper, LNG, pharmaceuticals and technology infrastructure —serving customers throughout the United States and Canada. With a workforce over 13,000, Brock delivers critical services for routine maintenance, turnarounds, and capital projects by providing scaffolding and work access, insulation, coatings and linings, and asbestos abatement. The group of companies also offers mechanical service expertise and execution across the western U.S., along with a suite of complementary services tailored to meet evolving customer needs.

For more than 75 years, Brock has built long-standing partnerships with a broad range of clients, including many Fortune 500 companies that operate and maintain essential infrastructure. Our legacy of safety, reliability, and performance continues to drive our commitment to excellence.

