The Broe Group Names Doug Van Wyk General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

DENVER, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broe Group and its affiliates, a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America, has named Doug Van Wyk general counsel and chief compliance officer. Van Wyk's new general counsel responsibilities combine with expanded decision-making authority for the company's legal and tax matters.

"Doug's tremendous knowledge and consistent ability to provide valuable strategic counsel on a wide range of company transactions demonstrates that this is the right move for our organization," said founder Pat Broe. "We have a bold vision for our company's growth and Doug's expertise will play a pivotal role in helping us realize that vision."

Wan Wyk joined the Broe Group in 2009 and has been vice president of tax for the past 10 years. In his new role, Doug will oversee all legal matters, provide oversight of tax transactions, and shape policy and capital allocation strategy for The Broe Group and its lines of business. Van Wyk also joins The Broe Group Executive Committee.

"This role presents a dynamic new challenge that I embrace," said Van Wyk. "My tenure with The Broe Group has provided extensive opportunities to hone our risk and revenue strategies and I'm excited to leverage that knowledge to help drive The Broe Group forward and achieve our company goals."

Doug assumes his expanded responsibilities this summer in conjunction with current general counsel Bill Leonard's shift to special project oversight for The Broe Group.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and provide employment for thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America's largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Oil & Gas Company, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. Learn more at broe.com.

