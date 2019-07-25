The Broe Real Estate Group Names Matt Zisler Vice President of Acquisitions

Zisler's experiences spans more than 60 deals in his 18 years of commercial real estate experience. He joins Broe Real Estate Group from Ackman-Ziff where Matt was previously managing director.

"I am excited to join a world-class entrepreneurial organization and add an extensive blend of institutional acquisitions, real estate investment banking, and investment strategy to Broe Real Estate Group," Said Zisler. "Ideas drive deals and my focus will be on cultivating the ideas that lead to exceptional investments in all business climates."

Matt begins his responsibilities immediately and will office out of Broe Real Estate Group's Denver headquarters.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 40-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and provide employment for thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America's largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Oil & Gas Company, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. Learn more at broe.com.

