NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The bromine market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2019 to USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2024. The increasing demand for bromine in flame retardants, mercury emission control, water treatment, and oil & gas drilling is expected to drive the bromine market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05061073/?utm_source=PRN



Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel), Albemarle Corporation (US), LANXESS Corporation (Germany), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Tata Chemicals Limited (India), Gulf Resources Inc. (China), TETRA Technologies, Inc. (US), Hindustan Salts Limited (India), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Perekop Bromine (Republic of Crimea) are some of the leading players operating in the bromine market. These players have adopted the strategies of expansion, new product development, partnership, and collaboration to enhance their position in the market.



In line with the rising demand for bromine, in September 2019, Israel Chemicals Ltd. announced that it plans to expand its bromine compounds capacity to approximately 25,000 metric tons annually. The company will invest approximately USD 50 million for this expansion and is expecting a return of USD 110 million. This expansion comes amidst the company's strategic agreements signed with many customers from Asia.



LANXESS Corporation, in July 2019, announced the completion of its plant expansion of Emerald Innovation 3000.The debottlenecking project increases the sustainable output from 10,000 to 14,000 MT per year.



Emerald Innovation 3000 is now being used as a flame retardant for expanded (EPS) and extruded (XPS) polystyrene instead of hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD), which has been banned. This product is manufactured via the bromination of an alternating polystyrene butadiene copolymer.



LANXESS Corporation, in December 2018, announced its plan to invest EUR 200 million over the next three years, i.e., till 2021, to strengthen its global asset base for flame retardant additives. The company has significantly expanded its market position for flame retardant additives after integrating the former Chemtura businesses with brominated flame-retardant additives, bromine, and bromine derivatives. Due to their high effectiveness as flame retardants, these substances are used in the construction industry. They also complement the already existing LANXESS business of phosphorus-based flame-retardant additives.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05061073/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

