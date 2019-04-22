LONDON, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The expanding applications of bronchoscopy is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Technological advances have resulted in the expansion of applications of bronchoscopy in the diagnosis and management of various airway and lung diseases. This field has already become an essential tool in pulmonology as it not only helps in diagnosing pulmonary pathologies but also helps in understanding the pathophysiology of some diseases. Such rising applications will further contribute significantly to the bronchoscopes market growth in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the bronchoscopes market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023.



Market Overview

Expanding applications of bronchoscopy

One of the growth drivers of the global bronchoscopes market is the expanding applications of bronchoscopy. The integration of ultrasound with bronchoscopy and the use of lasers along with bronchoscopes have increased the therapeutic utility of bronchoscopy.

The high cost of bronchoscopy

One of the challenges in the growth of the global bronchoscopes market is the high cost of bronchoscopy. Many medium and smaller hospitals that have a patient turnover, which is low to justify the high initial investment, cannot afford EBUS bronchoscopy in their facilities.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the bronchoscopes market during 019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



