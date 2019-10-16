The Brooklyn Bedding Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket Has Arrived

"When developing products it's imperative to look at the sleep system holistically," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "While the popularity of weighted blankets for therapeutic benefits is at an all-time high, comfort and cooling benefits are still essential to sleepers. We combined premium fabrics in one duvet to deliver two-sided comfort and temperature moderation: one side of the blanket provides what I would characterize as traditional warmth while the flip side delivers tranquil cooling. That second feature is especially important to those who want the security of weight without becoming overheated."

The Brooklyn Bedding Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket is available in both 15-pound and 20-pound weight options, allowing sleepers to customize the depth of touch support depending on the customer's age and size. High-end details include 12 individual ties and loops on the inside to ensure a snug fit and even distribution of weight throughout the blanket. The duvet cover itself is washable for easy care and a more hypoallergenic sleep experience—an especially important feature given the blanket's versatility.

"Compression benefits, also known as gravity benefits, go well beyond the bedroom and sleeping to include relaxing, studying and traveling," said Merwin. "Like any blanket, a weighted version can be taken virtually anywhere. It can appeal to all ages and has shown in many cases to help reduce stress and anxiety while increasing the ability to focus. Given the weighted blanket's multifunctional nature we've put an extraordinary amount of thought and detail into making a high quality product with unique enhancements."

Dimensions for both weights of blankets are a universal 60 inches by 80 inches. The 15-pound and 20-pound weights retail for $139 and $149, respectively.

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

