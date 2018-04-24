The Brooklyn Hospital Center Earns Best Leapfrog Safety Grade in Brooklyn

Developed under the guidance of a Blue Ribbon National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses multiple measures of hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

"TBHC has invested millions of dollars over the last few years to hire top doctors and specialists who have created new approaches to care and a better quality and safer environ­ment for patients," says Gary G. Terrinoni, President and CEO of TBHC. "These efforts are all important pieces of a larger long-term transformation plan for TBHC as we prepare ourselves for the next 175 years of serving our community."

Several years ago, new leadership of this 464-bed hospital, the oldest hospital in Brooklyn and an independent community hospital, pledged to become a high-reliable organization of which they and their community can be proud.

Mr. Terrinoni, who was recruited by the TBHC Board in 2015, promoted Vasantha Kondamudi, MD, a self-professed quality and safety devotee, to Senior Vice President, Chief Safety and Quality Officer. Dr. Kondamudi worked with Mr. Terrinoni and staff to improve the hospital's culture, practices and processes and improve all aspects of patient safety.

Several hospital-wide initiatives were launched such as a new critical care model that makes sure the most experienced physicians take care of the sickest patients. Daily surveillance of the hospital's practices and processes was and is one tactic used to meet targets and led to significant reductions in infections. In fact, in 2017, TBHC measured the lowest levels of hospital-acquired infections the hospital ever recorded.

The hard work has been a group effort, Mr. Terrinoni is quick to say. "This grade is a testament to not only the outstanding efforts made by Dr. Kondamudi and her team, but by all the clinical, nursing and ancillary teams throughout the hospital."

Mr. Terrinoni and TBHC are already setting sights on an A. According to Dr. Kondamudi: "We do not just want to be the best hospital in Brooklyn, we want to be the best in the nation."

ABOUT THE BROOKLYN HOSPITAL CENTER

Since 1845, The Brooklyn Hospital Center has been dedicated to providing outstanding health services, education and research to keep the people of Brooklyn and greater New York healthy. TBHC's focus is ensuring optimal patient care through the use of advanced technology, innovative medical and surgical treatments, and staff expertise. Located in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, TBHC is a clinical affiliate of The Mount Sinai Hospital and an academic affiliate of The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. As Brooklyn's first hospital, TBHC is proud to be a part of an incredibly diverse community and is committed to Keeping Brooklyn Healthy for the next 175 years.

