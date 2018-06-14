The Brooklyn Hospital Medical Center's Weight Loss Center Achieves Important National Accreditation

Pratibha Vemulapalli, Chair of the Department of Surgery at The Brooklyn Hospital Medical Center (TBHC), today announced that its Weight Loss Center has been accredited as a Comprehensive Center under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP®), a joint program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).

The MBSAQIP Standards, outlined in the Resources for Optimal Care of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Patient 2016 ensure that bariatric surgical patients receive a multidisciplinary program, not just a surgical procedure, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success. The accredited center offers preoperative and postoperative care designed specifically for their severely obese patients.

"We are very pleased to have earned this important and meaningful accreditation," says Dr. Vemulapalli. "It is our mission to deliver high quality bariatric intervention, as well as hope for a new, healthier life to all those in our community and throughout the borough who need it."

TBHC's Weight Loss Center demonstrates its commitment to quality care with appropriately trained staff and the leadership surgeons who participate in meetings throughout the year to review its outcomes. They seek continuous improvement to enhance the structure, process and outcomes of the center.

To earn the MBSAQIP designation, The Weight Loss Center met essential criteria for staffing, training and facility infrastructure and protocols for care, ensuring its ability to support patients with severe obesity. The center also participates in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its processes and outcomes, identifying opportunities for continuous quality improvement. The standards are specified in the MBSAQIP Resources for Optimal Care of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Patient 2016, published by the ACS and ASMBS.

For more information about bariatrics at TBHC, contact 718.250.8920 or bariatric@tbh.org.

ABOUT THE BROOKLYN HOSPITAL CENTER

Since 1845, The Brooklyn Hospital Center has provided outstanding health services, education and research to its Brooklyn community. TBHC's focus is ensuring optimal patient care through staff expertise and the use of advanced technology, and innovative medical and surgical treatments. Located in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, TBHC is a clinical affiliate of The Mount Sinai Hospital and an academic affiliate of The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. As Brooklyn's first hospital, TBHC is proud to be a part of an incredibly diverse borough and is committed to Keeping Brooklyn Healthy. For more information, visit www.tbh.org or call 718.250.8000.

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational association of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical education and practice and to improve the quality of care for the surgical patient. Its achievements have placed it at the forefront of American surgery and have made the College an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 80,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world.

About the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, founded in 1983, was formed to advance the art and science of metabolic and bariatric surgery by continually improving the quality and safety of care and treatment of people with obesity and related diseases through educational and support programs for surgeons and integrated health professionals.

