The Brotherhood for The Fallen Launches New Website Powered by OMNICOMMANDER Ahead of 1st Annual Gala

The website was completed at no charge to The Brotherhood for The Fallen, New York City chapter , in an effort to further their reach and support their mission. The new site features an application to become a member of the organization, an opportunity to make a financial contribution , and a storefront to buy merchandise. The site features stunning graphics and a great user experience, both on a computer and mobile devices. The site is fully ADA compliant, a process that OMNICOMMANDER specializes in.

The original Brotherhood was started in Chicago in 2010 with the New York chapter beginning in 2015. The organization's mission is to send two members in dress uniform to every law enforcement funeral in the United States in which an officer has been killed by an offender in the line of duty. The Brotherhood provides for travel expenses and a monetary gift to the family of the fallen officer. The Brotherhood's members, comprised of New York City Police officers, continue the long tradition of supporting those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. In turn, the members return to their duties with a renewed sense of pride in the uniform.

OMNICOMMANDER Founder and CEO, Eric Isham said, "I found out about The Brotherhood for The Fallen from Keith Stone, the CEO of The Finest FCU . When I learned about their mission, I happily volunteered to build them a new website. This is a fantastic group of guys doing important work for families going through an unimaginable hardship. The team at OMNICOMMANDER is proud to partner with them."

The launch of the new site comes as the Brotherhood prepares for their first annual gala on Friday, April 26th in Staten Island, New York. The venue, Nicotra's Ballroom, is nestled within 415 acres of protected woodlands and promises to be a spectacular setting featuring open bar, DJ, cocktail hour, and plated dinner. The celebration is held in honor of Craig Polen and LEO Only, The Ramos Foundation, and all of our fallen heroes. The event is open to all, and tickets are available on the website . Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

