The Brotherhood Sister Sol Accelerates Growth and Community Impact of Its Composting Initiative with $283,333 City Council Grant

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brotherhood Sister Sol, BroSis, a nationally recognized, black-led and founded nonprofit focused on empowering youth and communities through education, organizing, and training, announces the receipt of a $283,333 grant from the NYC Council Empowering Black Communities initiative.

The NYC Council Empowering Black Communities initiative seeks to address systemic disparities impacting Black communities by fostering measurable improvements in the areas of health, economic equity, and civic engagement. With this funding, the City will have invested $583,333 to date, supporting over 50 Community Composting sites.

The vision of BroSis' 1,000 Composting Systems in NYC Initiative is to create a network of community-led Composting Sites actively involved in protecting their communities from environmental harms that affect their food resources and health, and setting the pathway to empowerment for hundreds of NYC communities.

Through active intergenerational civic engagement, community composting has significant environmental, economic, and social benefits, ultimately improving health outcomes.

At the center of this initiative is a patented composting technology co-developed by BroSis staff - the Hotbox Composting System - which enables efficient and rapid composting of organic waste. This technology drastically reduces the time and space compared to traditional composting - empowering local communities to reduce waste while creating nutrient-rich soil for urban gardens and green spaces.

"This investment from the NYC Council's 'Empowering Black Communities' initiative is so important - it affirms that solutions come from youth and community," said Khary Lazarre White, Executive Director and Co-Founder of The Brotherhood Sister Sol. "These composting boxes will be installed citywide, and we are so proud that our youth and staff are the change agents driving this environmental and sustainability work. We are deeply appreciative of the funding from the City Council."

"Through education and organizing programs, Brotherhood Sister Sol empowers our youth and local communities to create a more resilient and equitable future," said New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. "The Council is proud to allocate nearly $284,000 to this critical organization through our new Empowering Black Communities Initiative, which is designed to help address systemic disparities in health, economic, and civic engagement. This investment will help support their neighborhood-led composting initiative in community gardens, which is vital to advancing our city's zero waste goals and creating a safer and healthier city. I look forward to our continued partnership with Brotherhood Sister Sol to support their important work."

"The Brotherhood Sister Sol continues to have a big impact on our community through empowering youth to tackle the challenges of climate change and environmental justice right in their own neighborhood. This investment through the Empowering Black Communities Initiative is a big part of our efforts to bring back community composting while strengthening civic engagement and improving public health. I'm proud to support BroSis as they expand this initiative and as we all continue to work together to make our communities greener," said New York City Council Member Shaun Abreu.

"True civic engagement goes beyond casting a vote; it's about coming together to build healthier, more sustainable, and more economically vibrant communities. The Brotherhood Sister Sol's composting initiative is a pure example of how the City and community can work hand in hand to create lasting impact." Council Member Althea Stevens, Co-Chair of the NYC B.L.A.C.K Subcommittee, emphasizes. "When we invest in our neighborhoods, in our people, our environment, and our collective well-being, we create a cycle of empowerment that uplifts us all. This is how we turn advocacy into action and ensure that our communities not only survive but thrive."

"The Brotherhood Sister Sol continues to demonstrate what's possible when we invest in Black-led, community-rooted organizations that understand the needs and aspirations of their neighborhoods," said Council Member Crystal Hudson, co-chair of the New York City Council's Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus. "Their composting initiative is a powerful example of environmental justice in action. It helps build healthier communities and equip New Yorkers with the tools to care for their communities. I'm proud the Council, through our Empowering Black Communities initiative, can help support this work and ensure BroSis has the resources to expand its impact. With this funding, we're doubling down on a vision of environmental justice that is community-led and rooted in care for both our people and our planet."

"I'm proud to support The Brotherhood Sister Sol as they deepen their powerful work to build healthier, more resilient, and more environmentally just communities. This investment isn't just about composting technology; it's about giving Black communities the tools, resources, and infrastructure we deserve to protect our environment, strengthen our food systems, and create real pathways to empowerment. BroSis has always led with vision and purpose, and with this investment, we are helping scale a model that brings together intergenerational engagement, local leadership, and innovative solutions. I look forward to seeing how these community composting sites continue to transform neighborhoods across our city," said New York City Council Member and Education Committee Chair Rita Joseph.

"Brotherhood Sister Sol doesn't just make compost, they make the next generation of composters, teaching young New Yorkers about the value of helping the planet and fighting rats. I want to thank the City Council for allocating these funds, which will allow BroSis to serve more community gardens across the City and keep even more of the rat food out of the black bags and out of landfills," said Javier Lojan, Acting Commissioner, NYC Sanitation.

"New York City is committed to programs that empower young people and promote healthy communities, and this investment accomplishes both. Thank you to the Brotherhood Sister Sol for launching an initiative that allows young people the opportunity to be change agents in their communities. We look forward to the success of the 1,000 Composting Systems in NYC initiative," said ACS Commissioner Jess Dannhauser.

About The Brotherhood Sister Sol

The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) is a Harlem-based nonprofit at the forefront of social justice, educating, training, and organizing to challenge inequality and champion opportunity for all. Through mentoring, education, and community-building, BroSis empowers youth to reach their full potential and become agents of change in their communities. With over 30 years of experience and a nationally recognized model, BroSis continues to be a cornerstone of youth development and community resilience in New York City and across the country.

To learn more, visit: www.brotherhood-sistersol.org

SOURCE The Brotherhood Sister Sol