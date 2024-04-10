The Brotherhood Sister Sol to Celebrate 19th Voices Gala with Honorees Billy Porter, Ai-jen Poo & Host Hasan Minhaj

Youth development and social justice organization to host annual benefit spotlighting transformative programming for young people

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis), the Harlem-based youth development and social justice organization, today announced the return of its 19th annual Voices gala. Returning to New York City on Thursday, May 9th at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, the event will pay tribute to honorees Billy Porter and Ai-jen Poo for their remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to social justice, with Hasan Minhaj serving as the host.

"We are honored to recognize the extraordinary contributions of Billy Porter and Ai-jen Poo. I have admired Billy's groundbreaking career and am honored to call Ai-jen a long-time friend and fellow organizer. Their work as an artist and activist have been guided by a dedication to justice, equality, and inclusivity – and their commitments deeply resonate with the values that inspire us at BroSis," said Khary Lazarre-White, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Brotherhood Sister Sol. "Through art and activism, they have spoken out and worked for a more humane world – one based on care and our interconnectedness and shared humanity. As we honor their journeys, and the work of BroSis, we hope to inspire others to join us in our work for justice and equity."

Award-winning actor, singer, and activist Billy Porter, who has captivated audiences worldwide with his groundbreaking performances, will be recognized for his remarkable achievements and fearless support in advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights. Ai-jen Poo, a trailblazing activist and the President of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and Co-Founder of Supermajority, will be honored for her tireless efforts in championing the rights of domestic workers and fairness for women in the workplace.

"BroSis is a beacon for how a community can come together to work with marginalized youth," said Billy Porter. "Their commitment to providing support and amplifying voices aligns with my own mission of changing society for those who often go unheard. Together, we can create a more inclusive and compassionate world, where every individual can thrive and be celebrated for who they are."

"The Brotherhood Sister Sol is an organization I have admired for my lifetime as an organizer," said Ai-jen Poo. "It is the honor of a lifetime to be honored by them. They offer a singular model of youth power building and a powerful antidote to the converting epidemics of poverty, mental health crisis, and racism plaguing too many of our communities. BroSis feeds the minds and spirits of young people – and changes lives and communities."

As BroSis' signature annual event, Voices is a vital fundraiser that commemorates the organization's commitment to helping youth develop into critical thinkers and community leaders. A moving celebration of empowerment, the evening will include a reception, compelling speeches, and a seated dinner. Funds raised will directly bolster BroSis' life-changing programs that offer support and development skills to young people in Harlem and beyond.

"It's an honor to host an event as powerful as Voices," said Hasan Minhaj. "To stand alongside such an impactful organization and witness the transformative work BroSis carries out for rising generations is truly inspiring. As we come together, we must acknowledge the profound impact our voices have in reshaping our society. Voices is more than an event, but a tribute to fostering an environment where every voice, regardless of identity or background, is not only heard but celebrated."

About The Brotherhood Sister Sol

For over 25 years, the Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) has been at the forefront of social justice, educating, training, and organizing to challenge inequality and champion opportunity for all. With a focus on Black and Latinx youth, BroSis is where young people own the power of their history, identity, and community to create the future they want to see. By training educators across the nation and around the world and organizing a community of change agents, BroSis builds on its legacy of youth-led activism to realize a more just and equitable future.

