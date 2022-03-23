The Brothers Apothecary to Plant 42,000 Trees With Trees for the Future in Honor of 4/20

PORTLAND, Ore., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local CBD manufacturer The Brothers Apothecary is showing a new way of "going green" for 4/20 this year by supporting nonprofit Trees for the Future (TREES) and their plans to plant millions of trees for Earth Day. The Brothers have worked with TREES in the past, nearing 100,000 total trees planted.

Tree planting in Senegal The Brothers Apothecary's new wellness cafe in Portland

"Support from companies like The Brothers Apothecary is crucial in environmental restoration and protection," says Trees for the Future Executive Director John Leary. "Thanks to The Brothers, we're reaching more farmers and planting more trees this year than ever before."

TREES trains farmers in agroforestry, teaching them to grow sustainable farming systems called Forest Gardens. The average one-acre Forest Garden is home to more than 4,000 trees and sequesters about 63 metric tons of carbon over 20 years. Forest Gardens restore the soil and natural biodiversity of the land while providing food and income opportunities to the farming family.

"We're extremely excited to be partnering with TREES to reach our most ambitious goal yet," says co-founder and younger brother, Jesse Richardson. "We want people to know that these efforts aren't just about the one day we celebrate Earth Day. The Forest Garden approach is producing food, shade, and healthy soil year-round."

The Brothers Apothecary is organizing this effort through a month-long campaign, beginning March and lasting through Earth Day on April 22nd, 2022. The pledge-based campaign is powered by the company's website, where followers can plant a tree for free with a single click, or through extra paid add-ons when ordering items like the company's flagship CBD tea :

"We're making it very easy: people can help plant a tree just by visiting our website and adding their name to the effort," says older brother, Shane Richardson. "Plus, we're pledging 10 trees for every order placed during this period. You can even add trees right to your cart."

The Brothers Apothecary has a history of community building and sustainability efforts, and in the past has partnered with Portland area food banks, tribal nonprofits, and water and sea life conservation. They've also paired fundraising with product launches, as in the case with their Spiced Cacao, a CBD hot cocoa that ties 5% of sales to social and environmental efforts in Peru.

"It's easy to get overwhelmed by the state of our planet and the need for urgent action," says Trees for the Future Director of Programs Brandy Lellou. "But the good news is that Trees for the Future has a solution to some of our most pressing challenges and we have brand partners like The Brothers Apothecary dedicated to making lasting change possible."

Those interested in joining the campaign should go to trees.thebrothersapothecary.com or contact The Brothers Apothecary at [email protected] .

The Brothers Apothecary is a family-owned and operated Oregon hemp producer that specializes in infused CBD tea and superfoods.

Trees for the Future is a registered 501 (c) (3) nonprofit training smallholder farmers in sustainable agroforestry systems to end hunger, poverty, and environmental degradation.

Contact:

Jesse Richardson

8186534634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Brothers Apothecary