The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Helps Homeowners Gain Financial Freedom With Flexible Payment Options

Company highlights affordable financing solutions ahead of peak summer home improvement season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As homeowners prepare for summer storms and seasonal home maintenance projects, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters is helping families gain greater financial flexibility with expanded payment options for gutter installation, repair and protection services.

Timed with the spirit of financial freedom associated with Independence Day, the company is encouraging homeowners to take proactive steps to protect their homes from costly water damage without the burden of large upfront expenses.

Homeowners can learn more about available financing solutions by watching The Brothers That Just Do Gutters' new video highlighting flexible payment options for gutter installation, repair and protection services: https://youtu.be/ZjBcaWMJw9E.

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters now offers qualified homeowners access to flexible monthly payment plans, interest-free options for eligible applicants, and financing solutions designed to make important home improvement projects more manageable. The options are available for a variety of services, including gutter replacements, repairs, maintenance and the company's recently launched BroGuard™ gutter protection system.

According to industry experts, delayed gutter repairs and clogged systems can contribute to foundation issues, roof damage, landscape erosion and costly exterior repairs. Flexible financing solutions are increasingly important as homeowners balance ongoing maintenance needs with household budgets.

"Summer is one of the busiest seasons for home improvement projects, but many homeowners are still watching their budgets carefully," said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. "We want homeowners to feel empowered to protect their homes now rather than postponing necessary work because of financial concerns."

Horboychuk added that many customers appreciate the ability to spread project costs over time while still investing in higher-quality, long-term solutions for their homes.

BroGuard, introduced in June, is an architectural-grade all-metal micromesh gutter protection system developed after more than 25 years of hands-on industry experience. The system was engineered to help reduce clogs, improve water flow and provide long-term gutter protection for homeowners.

The financing process allows most homeowners to review available payment options quickly with no impact on their credit score during prequalification. Financing programs are offered through trusted third-party providers, with terms varying based on credit approval and project details.

For more information about payment options or to request a consultation, visit https://brothersgutters.com/payment-options/.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Brothers that just do Gutters