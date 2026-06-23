The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Named to Entrepreneur's 2026 Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, a leading provider of gutter installation, repair and maintenance services, has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000, recognizing the brand as one of the nation's leading franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking a lower-cost investment.

The ranking is derived from Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500 evaluation, one of the franchise industry's most comprehensive assessments. Brands are evaluated across more than 150 data points, including growth, franchisee support, brand strength, financial stability and costs.

The recognition comes as The Brothers That Just Do Gutters continues to expand its footprint across North America while introducing innovative solutions designed to meet growing homeowner demand for preventative home maintenance.

"We are honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the top franchise opportunities under $150,000," said Danny Horboychuk, president of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our franchise owners, the strength of our support systems and the continued demand for professional gutter services. We remain focused on helping entrepreneurs build successful businesses while providing homeowners with solutions that protect one of their most valuable investments."

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters has built its reputation on delivering a differentiated customer experience backed by extensive training, operational support and proven business systems. Franchise owners benefit from a scalable model that serves an essential home services category with year-round demand.

The company is also building momentum around BroGuard™, its recently launched premium gutter protection system and the biggest innovation in gutter protection in 25 years. Featuring architectural-grade construction and interchangeable mesh technology, BroGuard is designed to provide homeowners with long-term protection against clogged gutters while helping franchise owners capitalize on growing demand for gutter guard solutions.

"As we continue to grow, innovations like BroGuard help strengthen our value proposition for both homeowners and prospective franchise owners," Horboychuk added. "It demonstrates our commitment to leading the industry through innovation while creating additional opportunities for franchisees to grow their businesses."

The recognition reinforces The Brothers That Just Do Gutters' position as a leading home services franchise and highlights the brand's commitment to franchisee success, operational excellence and industry innovation.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, visit www.brothersgutters.com.

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SOURCE The Brothers that just do Gutters