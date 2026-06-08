The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Launch BroGuard™, Architectural-Grade Gutter Protection Built for Real-World Performance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, a leader in professional gutter installation and maintenance, has introduced BroGuard™, an architectural-grade, all-metal micromesh gutter protection system designed to deliver real-world performance, lifetime protection, and long-term value for homeowners.

Video overview: BroGuard Video

Developed after more than 25 years of hands-on experience installing, removing, and testing gutter guards across a range of climates and conditions, BroGuard was engineered to address the common problems homeowners face, from warped plastic systems to clogged reverse-curve designs. The result is a fully enclosed system that delivers dependable water flow, long-term performance, and advanced debris protection.

Built with an industrial-strength .024 gauge aluminum frame, BroGuard is designed to withstand heavy snow, ice, branches, and severe weather conditions. Its surgical-grade stainless steel micromesh filtration system can handle up to four inches of rain per minute while preventing leaves, pine needles, and shingle grit from entering the gutter system. Interlocking shield technology creates a gap-free barrier, while advanced fire-hardening features provide a non-combustible, ember-resistant design that meets California wildfire safety codes.

"After decades of seeing what works and what doesn't, we built the guard we'd trust on our own homes," said Danny Horboychuk, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Brand President. "BroGuard is designed for real-world performance and backed for life because homeowners deserve protection they can count on."

BroGuard is cold-climate ready, compatible with integrated heat cable to help prevent ice dams, and friendly for rainwater collection systems, acting as a first-stage filter. When installed with The Brothers That Just Do Gutters system, BroGuard is protected by a Lifetime Warranty.

The first installation of BroGuard was recently completed through a Gutters for Good outreach initiative in Commerce City, CO. The system, provided by Denver franchise owner and Army veteran James Estes for the widow of an Air Force veteran, showcases the BroGuard's real-world performance while helping protect a local military family's home.

Homeowners who bundle new gutters and BroGuard installation benefit from one-trip convenience, enhanced performance, and transparent savings often recouping costs within a few years by eliminating the need for frequent cleanings.

"BroGuard is more than a product, it's everything we've learned about protecting homes from water damage," Horboychuk added. "It's built by gutter professionals, making all the difference."

For a free consultation, visit https://brothersgutters.com/rain-gutters/guards/broguard/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Brothers that just do Gutters