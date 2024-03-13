The Brothers that just do Gutters Named to Entrepreneur's 2024 Fastest Growing Franchise List

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brothers that just do Gutters, a leading gutter contractor service and member of Evive Brands, has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's 2024 list of the fastest-growing franchises in the United States and Canada, ranking at an impressive #71.

This recognition comes on the heels of The Brothers that just do Gutters' recent inclusion in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, where the company was ranked #288 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"We are honored to be recognized on Entrepreneur's list of the fastest-growing franchises," said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers that just do Gutters. "This accolade is a testament to the hard work of our team, our commitment to providing exceptional gutter services, and our dedication to growth as part of the Evive Brands family."

The Fastest Growing Franchises ranking is one of Entrepreneur's most sought-after awards, showcasing companies that are leveraging their ability to scale quickly across North America. The ranking is based on the net total of new franchise units added between July 2022 and July 2023.

"The Brothers that just do Gutters is leading the way in the home services industry," said Ryan Parsons, Evive Brands CEO. "This recognition highlights our brand's strength and the successful expansion of our franchise network. We are proud of our team's achievements and look forward to continued growth and success."

For more information on The Brothers that just do Gutters franchise opportunities, visit www.brothersgutters.com.

About The Brothers that just do Gutters:

A community-minded, customer-focused gutter contractor, The Brothers that just do Gutters offer a wide range of gutter services, adhering to principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency. As part of the Evive Brands family, they are committed to delivering high-quality service and ensuring the well-being of homes and communities across the U.S.

