The Brown Palace Hotel And Spa Announces New Owner & Management

Crescent plans comprehensive investments that will enhance the property's 241 exquisite guestrooms and Top of The Brown suites. Enhancements will retain the elegance of The Brown Palace's signature appearance while presenting a new level of luxury and sophistication, honoring the Denver landmark's spirit and rich history.

"Crescent was able to secure the iconic hotel in a strong market that we know well," said Conrad Suszynski, Co-CEO of Crescent. "Crescent has owned and operated commercial real estate in Denver and Colorado for years."

Suszynski also expressed confidence in securing The Brown Palace Hotel Complex with HEI Hotels & Resorts engaged to operate the hotels. "HEI is a leading independent hotel manager that we have partnered with to operate several hotels we have purchased in the past two years. HEI is a natural fit to operate The Brown Palace Hotel Complex," Suszynski added.

Located in the heart of downtown Denver, The Brown Palace is the longest continuously operating hotel in the city. The front doors of The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa opened on Aug.12, 1892, and they have never been locked since. The iconic hotel has played host to presidents, celebrities and royalty for more than 125 years, including nearly every U.S. president since Teddy Roosevelt.

Offering 241 richly appointed guestrooms and suites, The Brown Palace is also home to six exceptional restaurants and a coffee shop, including the award-winning Palace Arms; Ship Tavern, the oldest restaurant in the hotel; and Ellyngton's, known for its power meals, attracting politicians and business professionals from the nearby Capitol and office towers. In addition, the long-standing tradition of "taking tea" at The Brown Palace has been cherished by guests, enjoyed daily in the atrium lobby.

Encompassing two floors, the 5,200 sq. ft. spa at The Brown Palace is a luxurious retreat offering a six massage and treatment rooms; Swiss showers; steam rooms with aromatherapy; and a nail and hair salon. With more than 20,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting and event space The Brown Palace plays host to notable balls and performances in the Denver community.

