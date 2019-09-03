The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa Names Rodney Herwerth as Complex Executive Chef

DENVER, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, a legend among Downtown Denver hotels since 1892, proudly welcomes Rodney Herwerth as Executive Chef of the iconic landmark and the adjacent Holiday Inn Express Denver Downtown, part of The Brown Palace hotel complex. In this role, Herwerth will utilize his wealth of knowledge, creativity and enthusiasm to oversee all culinary direction and operation for the hotel, banquets and daily dining within its six renowned restaurants and lounges.

"We're excited about the diverse culinary background Chef Rodney Herwerth brings to The Brown Palace complex," said Timothy Wolfe, Complex General Manager of The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa. "With more than 33 years of industry expertise, spanning the globe, Herwerth's fresh, innovative cooking style and creative touches will elevate our hotel's food and beverage to an even greater level of style and service."

The Brown Palace complex welcomes Herwerth from his position as Executive Chef at Hilton Denver Inverness where he spent 10 years overseeing the food production for the property's six dining outlets and 60,000-square-feet of meeting space. Chef Herwerth's impressive resume also touts time spent as Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Tempe Mission Palms Hotel and Conference Center in Tempe, Ariz., as well as an almost 10-year stint in Antigua where he was Executive Chef at notable properties including Hodges Bay Club and Resort, Gallery Bay Hotel and The French Quarter Restaurant. The seasoned culinary connoisseur's expertise also includes, recognition as the opening chef for Hotel Schlossberg in Berg, Germany where he introduced American cuisine to the hotel's renowned restaurant menu. Throughout his established career, Chef Herwerth has proven his ability to create extraordinary dishes with an international flare, manage kitchen and staff, and exceed guest expectations.

The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa is a Forbes Four Star, AAA Four Diamond luxury landmark located in the heart of downtown Denver. Playing host to presidents, celebrities and royalty for more than 125 years, The Brown is the longest continuously operating hotel in Denver, and one of the city's oldest and most prestigious businesses. Encompassing 241 richly appointed guestrooms and presidential suites; six iconic dining options including Ellyngton's, Palace Arms, Ship Tavern and the renowned afternoon tea service in the lobby; more than 20,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space and luxurious spa, The Brown Palace captivates guests with its historic heritage fused with modern-day amenities. The Brown Palace is part of the signature Autograph Collection, an exclusive collection of upper upscale and luxury hotels within Marriott International's global portfolio.

The 22-story Holiday Inn Express completes The Brown Palace hotel complex offering an additional 1,287 sq. ft. of contemporary meeting space on-site and a pedestrian sky bridge, allowing convenient access to The Brown Palace.

To learn more about The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa, please visit www.brownpalace.com or call 678-425-0900, and for more information on Holiday Inn Express, call 303-296-0400.

