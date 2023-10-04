The Bruce Hotel Awarded CAA/AAA Five Diamond Designation

The Bruce Hotel

04 Oct, 2023, 19:15 ET

STRATFORD, ON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Bruce Hotel in Stratford has received the coveted CAA/AAA Five Diamond designation making it the only boutique hotel in Canada to hold the honour. The hotel previously held CAA/AAA Four Diamond since opening.

"I am thrilled to join such rarefied company." said Jennifer Birmingham, owner of The Bruce Hotel. "While this was a goal I pursued for 26 years, its achievement is a testament to the talent and dedication of The Bruce Hotel team."

The Bruce Hotel in Stratford, Ontario. (CNW Group/The Bruce Hotel)
Noted for world class luxury and service, the most recent AAA Five Diamond list comprised 133 properties, less than 0.5% of the 27,000 properties AAA rates.

To earn the distinctive AAA Five Diamond designation, hotels and restaurants must pass a rigorous evaluation that includes unannounced, in-person inspections, anonymous overnight stays for hotels, and, finally, review by a panel of experts as an additional step to ensure credibility.

About AAA Diamond Ratings

For more than 80 years, AAA has used professional inspectors to conduct anonymous, in-person property evaluations. With a far greater inventory than any other rating entity, AAA's rating system covers the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

For more information about the AAA ratings, please visit: www.aaa.com/diamonds/

About The Bruce Hotel

Set on six and a half acres, The Bruce Hotel offers unparalleled service in the heart of Stratford. The fully accessible hotel which opened in 2014 features twenty-one beautifully designed rooms, four exceptional suites, and a cottage added in 2020.

For information about The Bruce, please visit: www.thebruce.ca

SOURCE The Bruce Hotel

