The Brzycki Group & The Center for the Self in Schools Receives 2020 Best of State College Award for Mental Health and Wellness Products and Services

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brzycki Group & The Center for the Self in Schools has been selected for the 2020 Best of State College Award in the Mental Health and Wellness category by the State College Award Program.

About The Brzycki Group & The Center for the Self in Schools

The Brzycki Group's Best Mental Health and Wellness Award 2020

The Brzycki Group (BG) is a human development and learning organization who has created the field of school based mental health and wellness and how to produce well-being outcomes from schools and families. We are a think tank providing thought leadership to the fields of education and psychology in order to prevent and solve modern society's most pressing problems. We are both a low profit and not for profit organization serving to better the human condition.

We empower people to realize their dreams and to give them the tools in life to create, design and manifest their own unique potential.

Our most recent outreach initiative is The Center for the Self in the Schools. The Center for the Self in Schools provides counseling, consulting, and educational programs for important psycho-social and socio-emotional transitions in the lives of children, adolescents, parents, and educators.

We have published three (3) best-selling books, with two (2) additional scheduled for 2020.

State College Award Program Honors the Achievement

Each year, the State College Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional success in their local community and category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the State College area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2020 State College Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the State College Award Program and data provided by third parties.

Dr. Henry G. Brzycki states; "we are humbled and honored to be selected for this hard earned award. We are committed to providing mental health for all and welcome your partnership."

Please contact us:

Henry Brzycki

8147532505

233337@email4pr.com

www.brzyckigroup.com

SOURCE The Brzycki Group & The Center for the Self