The BSA Launches Historic 'Scout Me In' Campaign Inviting Girls and Boys to Experience Adventures Through a Cub Scout's Point of View

The Scout Me In creative shifts the perspective by showing what it's like to be a Scout from a kid's point of view. Instead of simply showing Scouts participating in activities, the campaign brings the young viewer into the middle of the action – from fishing, biking and canoeing to launching rockets and making slime – where they get even closer to the experiences that Scouting brings to life.

"Cub Scouts is a lot of fun, and now it's available to all kids," said Stephen Medlicott, National Marketing Group Director of Boy Scouts of America. "That's why we love 'Scout Me In' – because it speaks to girls and boys and tells them, 'This is for you. We want you to join!'"

The Scout Me In campaign celebrates the BSA's expansion to serve families and welcome girls and boys into Scouting in communities across the country. It reinforces that the mission and core values in the Scout Oath and Scout Law are welcoming, inclusive and foundational for both young men and women. Since announcing the BSA's historic decision to welcome girls into Scouting, more than 3,000 girls across the nation have already enrolled in the BSA's Early Adopter Program and are participating in Cub Scouts ahead of the full launch later this year.

"As we enter a new era for our organization, it is important that all youth can see themselves in Scouting in every way possible. That is why it is important that the name for our Scouting program for older youth remain consistent with the single name approach used for the Cub Scouts," said Michael Surbaugh, Chief Scout Executive of the Boy Scouts of America. "Starting in February 2019, the name of the older youth program will be 'Scouts BSA,' and the name of our iconic organization will continue to be Boy Scouts of America."

The new Scout Me In recruitment campaign and creative approach was created by award-winning Dallas agency Johnson & Sekin, who also led efforts in the naming process supporting Scouts BSA. The Cub Scout and Scouts BSA program launch, led by Golin, will encompass a fully integrated strategy that spans paid, owned and earned channels.

"Scouting is deeply woven into the fabric of American life," said Chris Sekin, Managing Partner of Johnson & Sekin. "It is a privilege to work with the organization to usher in its newest era that now includes all of our country's youth and families."

"We are excited to partner with the BSA to expand its impactful programs that are relevant to all families," said Caroline Dettman, Golin's Chief Creative and Community Officer. "We are thrilled that the mission and goal of the BSA's programs to instill character and leadership is now a powerful promise for boys and girls alike."

