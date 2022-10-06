The BSV Blockchain Association to attend the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai

ZUG Switzerland, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in the fifth annual Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai.

The summit is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors set to be in attendance from more than 170 countries. A further 100 speakers and 800 global investors are also set to attend the event which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 - 13 October 2022.

The Future Blockchain Summit serves as a meeting point for the world's most disruptive business technology trends. The summit will allow industry experts to leverage countless networking opportunities, an expert conference programme and transformational workshops to explore distinct themes including:

Blockchain for Enterprise

The Future of Digital Assets

Into the Metaverse

BSV Blockchain Association will have a physical booth on the show floor where attendees can learn about the original Bitcoin, and its benefits to start-ups and enterprises, as well as speak to BSV Blockchain companies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Muhammad Salman Anjum, BSV MENA Hub Lead and Chief Mate of InvoiceMate said:

"We are excited about this major summit which highlights the continued growth being seen in the blockchain world. My keynote at Block Stage will be a fantastic opportunity to educate investors and entrepreneurs on the benefits of BSV and why it is the best choice for their start-ups or enterprises. As an Association, we are committed to showing how Bitcoin and the blockchain are useful for the public, governments, and industries."

About the BSV Blockchain Association

The BSV Blockchain Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organisation which advances the BSV blockchain (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the BSV ecosystem. The Association supports the BSV blockchain as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organisation seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

