The advent of liquor-based bubble tea beverages is expected to drive growth in the market. Tea-infused liquor beverages combine the flavors of tea and the relaxing properties of liquor. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the bubble tea market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2023.







Market Overview

Health benefits of bubble tea

Drinking bubble tea not only reduces the risk of cancer but also heart diseases owing to the presence of a high number of antioxidants.

Overconsumption impact

Caffeine has a laxative effect on the digestive system and also affects nervous system which will affect the market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the bubble tea market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Fanale Drinks and Fokus the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the advent of liquor-based bubble tea beverages and the health benefits of bubble tea, will provide considerable growth opportunities to bubble tea manufactures. Fanale Drinks, Fokus, GRAND CHAINLY, HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE, and Lollicup USA are some of the major companies covered in this report.



