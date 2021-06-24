The Bubbles Are Back: Bubblefest Returns To Discovery Cube

Tickets for the #1 family-friendly event are now available for purchase through Discovery Cube's website ($10 for members / $12 for non-members) and includes admission into a select Mega Bubblefest Laser Show, "Me in a Bubble" photo opportunity, bubble science demonstrations, Bubble Courtyard and exhibits, a paddle boat attraction, an inflatable obstacle course and soapy fun for children and parents of all ages.

"Bubblefest is the greatest event to experience science through soapy fun," said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. "After a year without bubbles, we are thrilled to bring back our most popular and exciting family event here in Orange County. Bubbles are one of the biggest wonders for kids, and beyond all the fun bubbles can actually teach us quite a bit about the science of motion, energy, elasticity and more."

This year's Bubblefest will feature interactive exhibits and learning encounters demonstrating the science behind the art of bubble making such as surface tension, elasticity, air pressure, friction and energy. The marquis event stars world-famous Bubble Scientist Deni Young, who will treat audience members to a dazzling display of bubble stunts and soapy tips and tricks all designed to entertain the entire family. As a world-renowned scientist and entertainer, Yang is a Guinness World Record holder recognized for producing the largest bubble ever, measuring in at over 170 feet. The Mega Bubblefest Laser Show will run seven days a week, with scheduled showtimes at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Advanced ticket purchases are highly encouraged.

Safe Science Protocol

Discovery Cube continues to observe state and local health and safety protocol guidelines. To protect our youngest scientists and vulnerable members of the community, Discovery Cube requires all guests over the age of 2 to wear a mask when visiting both OC and LA campuses. Masks will be available to any guest that needs one.

Bubblefest Ticket Information

Bubblefest tickets are now available for purchase at https://www.discoverycube.org/oc-bubblefest. Tickets are $10 for members and $12 for non-members. General admission prices are: adult ($19.95), senior ($16.95), and children 3-14 ($14.95).

About Discovery Science Foundation

The Discovery Science Foundation serves as the educational program development and non-profit arm for Discovery Cube Orange County and Los Angeles. Established in 1989, Discovery Cube continues to inspire, educate and impact millions of young learners through engaging science-based programs, exhibits and interactive adventures. Discovery Cube was named one of the 10 "Most Trusted Brands" in Orange County as well as the award for the National Medal of Service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services at The White House. In 2020, Discovery Cube unveiled a digital-first approach to content development and virtual science education with the launch of Cube Studios and Discovery Cube Connect. Discovery Cube Connect serves as the digital platform to Discovery Cube's onsite STEM exhibits as well as interactive and online educational offerings. For more information, visit discoverycube.org and discoverycubeconnect.org.

