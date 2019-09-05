THE BUCK STOPS HERE: Introducing Fabric, a New Subscription-Based Men's Skin and Wellness Brand That Gives Men Everything They Need and Nothing They Don't

How It Began Assaf Sahar, Founder of Fabric, sourced inspiration from none other than himself. As a brand loyalist he wears just two T-shirt brands, one brand of jeans and one brand of sneakers. He has a preferred whisky, vodka, gin and so on. But it occurred to him that despite using skincare products for over 20 years – this was the single category where he had no real brand affinity. He soon realized he wasn't alone.

"I couldn't find a brand like Fabric so I set out to create one. The men's grooming space is crowded and confusing and I have used skincare for decades. When creating Fabric I thought of the three factors that coincide in the brands I love: a strong brand identity that I relate to, a good price with products that actually deliver on what they say they will, and seamless-digital-native consumer experience. Fabric is going to change the way men care for their skin by taking so much guesswork out of the equation and making their routine simple and accessible."

How It Works

Fabric's hero duo is The Standard Set - a quintessential skincare combo that makes a daily skincare ritual as easy as possible. It is comprised of two essential products:

Honesty Face Wash - Cleans off dirt, oil, and grime to reveal healthy, balanced skin.

Active ingredients include: Jojoba Oil, Centella Asiatica & Hyaluronic Acid.

- Cleans off dirt, oil, and grime to reveal healthy, balanced skin. Active ingredients include: Jojoba Oil, Centella Asiatica & Hyaluronic Acid. Integrity Face Moisturizer - Hydrates, smooths, and soothes your face to defend against dryness, fine lines, and other environmental effects. Active ingredients include: Jojoba Oil, Centella Asiatica, Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E.

Available by Subscription

It all starts with The Trial Kit, which includes 0.5 fl oz. of the Honesty Face Wash and Integrity Face Moisturizer to start one's routine. The Trial Kit comes in a branded, 100% recyclable box in Fabric's signature hunter green hue. Two weeks later, the bi-monthly subscription begins when two full-size 1.6 fl oz bottles of The Standard Set are shipped in a Fabric-branded canvas bag. Two months later it starts all over again, making the ideal skincare routine automatic.

A Closer Look

Fabric is a clean brand that thoughtfully sources everything that goes into its bottles so only the best ingredients end up on (and absorbed by) one's skin. The products are non-comedogenic, anti-oxidant rich, cruelty-free and PETA-certified, vegan, and free of: parabens, sulfates, SLS, petrochemicals and other toxins. The products are naturally scented with Fabric's signature blend of essential oils – dominated by Pine, Sage and Sandalwood. Fabric invests in high-end ingredients and formulations that are lab-approved for sensitive skin. This stamp of approval means Fabric products are suitable for all skin types.

Opening Offer

To kick things off, Fabric is hosting a referral program in which consumers can win up to 1 year of free skincare. Consumers will get a unique link via Fabric's Facebook Messenger Bot that they can link across their social platforms and networks in order to rack up rewards. The referral milestones are as follows:

Refer 5 friends and get a free trial kit

Refer 10 friends and get a free trial kit + full size duo (3 months' supply)

Refer 50 friends and get 1 year of free skincare

* All rewards are for new subscribers only.

Subscriptions are now available online. The Trial Kit, $12 and Bi-Monthly Subscription, $40.

www.fabricskincare.com, @fabricskincare #myfabric

What's Next?

Fabric lays the groundwork and helps men establish healthy rituals that will help them look and feel at their best. But that's just the beginning. By the Fall, Fabric will be launching additional skin and body care products that can be purchased on their own OR added to a bi-monthly shipment.

