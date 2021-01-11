The Buildclub Now Offers On-demand 1-hour Delivery of HVAC Equipment From Heating and Cooling Supply in Los Angeles

Watsco partners with The BuildClub to offer 1 hour delivery of HVAC equipment, starting with Los Angeles market. Tweet this

"We are very excited to work with Heating and Cooling Supply," stated Stephen Forte, The BuildClub Founder and CEO. "Our sole focus is improving the life and profitability of service technicians and contractors, saving them countless unbilled hours fetching materials, parts and supplies. We also bring additional safety to our suppliers and our customers during COVID-19, by significantly reducing the interaction between customers and the physical supply house with contact free delivery. Our customers are already having their lunch delivered on-demand to the jobsite, why not their critical materials?"

The BuildClub allows contractors, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians and service professionals to get on-demand deliveries of building materials from their favorite suppliers in about 1 hour. This "hot-shot" on-demand service, allows service professionals to finish service calls with a single visit, saving customers time, and saving contractors money. Visit The BuildClub at www.BuildClub.com or download their app directly from the app stores.

Heating and Cooling Supply is a division of Gemaire Distributors. Gemaire is a subsidiary of Watsco, Inc., the largest independent distributor of heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration parts and supplies in the industry. www.gemaire.com

