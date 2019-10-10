The Building BLOC Nonprofit Launches National Road Trip to Help High School Students Find Internships

Prior to Building BLOC's help, high school students would tirelessly search for opportunities and would have to sort through countless posts that they were ineligible to apply for. The most common misfire resulted from postings from high schools offering internships to college students, which created an unnecessary difficulty for these ambitious teens. However, with the new Building BLOC solution: high school students use the Oppti platform to view available opportunities and filter results by distance, industry type, and even minimum age requirements. With this system, companies can efficiently provide work-based learning experiences to students, and schools can better ensure that students are gaining invaluable career-development skills.

"This is a community effort, and when we all pull together to provide mentorship and opportunities for the youth, amazing things happen. We've seen our students gain real-world career experience, while developing leadership skills and a strong sense of self-confidence," said Weston K. Seid, Co-Founder and Director of Strategy.

Founded in 2018, Building BLOC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Westminster, California. The founding team consists of Weston K. Seid, Khiry Kemp, and Jessica Zhang, and the organization leads two major initiatives: Building BLOC Clubs, which enables high school students to build local chapters and receive guidance via mentorship and critical workshops, and Building BLOC Career, which works with districts and school counselors to help students find work-based learning opportunities. The Building BLOC mission is to help students develop fundamental skills for college and career success.

