THE BULAT UTEMURATOV FOUNDATION OPENS CUTTING-EDGE SCHOOL IN KAZAKHSTAN

The school has state-of-the-art educational facilities, including bespoke classrooms, recreational areas, modern workshops, an information technology (IT) center, laboratory and art studio.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71qiaZCEnag&feature=youtu.be

Additionally, the school has numerous sports facilities, including a basketball and volleyball court, a stadium with a mini football pitch and racetracks, as well as playgrounds.

Student wellbeing is a key focus, and the school has been made accessible with ramps and tactile paths for physically and visually impaired pupils, while its 17,500 square meter site has been landscaped with local species of grass, trees and shrubs.

Kazakhstan has seen a major increase in pupils in recent years, with 400,000 first-graders starting education in 2021, resulting in a significant burden on schools, including in Kosshy. This project will provide much needed educational facilities for local students, supporting the national "Comfortable School" initiative.

Almaz Sharman, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, commented: "Education is a key focus of the Foundation, and I am delighted to open this state-of-the-art school. The shortage of quality educational facilities is a key issue at both national and local levels, and our new school will play an important part in helping the next generation of pupils in Kosshy to flourish."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200084/Kosshy_school.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200083/Kosshy_school.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200081/Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation_school.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200080/Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation_school.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200082/Bulat_Utemuratov_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Bulat Utemuratov Foundation

