THE BULDAK SAUCE EXCHANGE IS COMING TO LOS ANGELES IN NOVEMBER

Fiery fun makes its way to the West Coast for a four-day pop-up celebrating Buldak Hot Sauce

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention, Angelenos! For anyone who has been keeping a stash of their old sauce packets, Buldak is offering the opportunity to trade them in for something much more fiery – if they dare. From Thursday, November 7, through Sunday, November 10, spice warriors in Los Angeles, CA, will have the opportunity to try Buldak Hot Sauce with anything and everything at the Buldak Sauce Exchange, a four-day pop-up experience located at The Original Farmers Market on 3rd Street, in the Fairfax District.

The Buldak Sauce Exchange pop-up experience hosted over 7,000 fans in NYC in October 2024, and will make its way to LA in November. Photo credit: Samyang Foods USA.

Buldak recently launched a new global campaign, "Splash Buldak," encouraging fans to enjoy the signature Buldak Hot Sauce Flavor they crave beyond their viral instant ramen – by adding a splash of Buldak Hot Sauce to any dish. Buldak is bringing the fire to major cities around the world, engaging with fans at limited-time pop-ups and meet-and-greets with their charismatic mascot, Hochi.

Over 7,000 people visited the Buldak Sauce Exchange in New York City in October. The Exchange Desk was busy from morning through dusk, as thousands of visitors traded their old restaurant sauce packets for tickets to redeem for complimentary food from the Buldak Food Truck, or for Buldak Hot Sauces and Buldak Ramen Cups at the Buldak Store.

The Buldak Sauce Exchange will make its way to Los Angeles in November, landing at The Original Farmers Market (6333 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90036), directly in front of the legendary Clocktower. Angelenos will have their chance to swap their boring takeout sauce packets for exciting Buldak Hot Sauce and complimentary food – either at the Buldak Food Truck for cheeseburger sliders, chicken wings, cauliflower nuggets, sirloin steak kabobs and blackened steak bites (menu items subject to change based on availability and circumstances); or at the Buldak Store for Buldak Hot Sauces and Buldak Ramen Cups to take home. Trading hours at the Buldak Sauce Exchange in LA will be 11:00 am-7:00 pm Pacific Time, from Thursday, November 7, through Sunday, November 10.

To keep up with the "Splash Buldak" campaign as it makes its way around the globe, follow Buldak on Instagram (@buldak_global) and TikTok (@buldak_global).

ABOUT SAMYANG FOODS

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea's first-ever instant ramen, launched in 1963, delivering much-needed sustenance in a convenient and affordable package. Over six decades, Samyang Foods's innovative thinking and creativity have broadened the culinary landscape, providing nourishment and exciting new flavors to the world. Samyang Foods is the parent company of globally beloved food brands – Buldak, Tangle and Samyang. Whether offering comfort and joy, or igniting diverse and fresh inspiration, Samyang Foods is committed to enriching lives and paving the way for a prosperous future. Visit SamyangAmerica.com to learn more.

SOURCE Samyang USA Foods