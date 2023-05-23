The Bulgarian Brand Setting the Gold Standard for Supplements

VemoHerb Is Creating Supplements That Ensure "Premium Quality for All"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VemoHerb is a Bulgarian supplement brand that has been in operation for nearly a quarter of a century. During that time, the family-owned label has established itself as a premier option in the dietary supplement industry. That same industry is an international market that has attracted every level of quality. From premium top-shelf products to sketchy off-brand alternatives, consumers must wade through a quagmire of options.

"When you're shopping for a pair of shoes or even a new phone, you have the luxury of compromising on quality." explains Vasil Zlatev, co-owner of VemoHerb, "If you're talking about dietary supplements, though, you don't want to make a mistake by ingesting low-quality supplements."

The more demanding quality requirements that naturally come with supplements are what inspired the VemoHerb team to spend the entirety of the 21st century thus far developing their unique closed production cycle. From raw materials to finished goods, everything VemoHerb produces is carefully contained within the company's closed-loop manufacturing ecosystem. Raw materials come from wild herbs. These are sourced from the local region of Bulgaria, which boasts 4100 higher plants and herbs (more than 700 of which are remedial) due to its unique climate and geography.

These potent herbs are processed on-site, and each batch is analyzed by VemoHerb's in-house lab to ensure no unwanted substances are present. This guarantees a high degree of precision and ensures that certain standards are met. From there, each product is manufactured following European guidelines and using standardized extracts for consistency. The result is an immaculate product that holds to the brand's slogan of "premium quality for all."

"If you want to purchase supplements that you know you can trust," says Zlatev, "You can't follow the price tag, the ingredient list, or even claims on the label. You never know what went into creating those or who's behind them. You need to find brands that you can trust to genuinely deliver on their promises. Only then can you count on getting quality supplements every time. We've spent decades perfecting everything from raw herbal extraction to closed-loop production. Our customers know that we've created a gold standard in this industry that they can trust, whether they're looking for help in the gym, the bedroom, or anywhere else life takes them.

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com .

