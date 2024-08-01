The Bull Meets the Horns: Lamborghini Austin Announces the 2024 NIL Promotional Partners from The University of Texas Longhorns

Taaffe, a sports management major and junior safety from Austin, TX is a former walk-on player at The University of Texas who worked hard to earn a scholarship and become a defensive starter.

"The Lamborghini Austin Promotional Partner Program rewards student-athletes for success in the classroom, contributions to their community, and performance in sports. Our committee selected two outstanding student-athletes who took a unique path on their University of Texas journey, who achieved success in the classroom as well as on the field, and who will join forces to lead the Longhorns in their first year of competition in the SEC. We are proud to announce Isaiah Bond and Michael Taaffe as our Lamborghini Austin 2024 Promotional Partners", commented Bruce Knox, Managing Partner of Lamborghini Austin.

Past Lamborghini Austin Promotional Partners include Bijan Robinson (former Longhorn and current Atlanta Falcons running back), Jaylan Ford (former Longhorn and current New Orleans Saints linebacker), Jake Majors (current Longhorn center), and Jordan Whittington (former Longhorn and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver).

The Lamborghini Austin Promotional Partner program is not affiliated with the University of Texas.

About Isaiah Bond

Isaiah Bond is a sports management major and junior wide receiver from Buford, Georgia.

Academic Achievements

Dean's List – 2022

Dean's List - 2023

SEC Honor Roll – 2023

Black Scholars - 2023

The National Society of Leadership and Success Member - 2023

NCAA Elite Student Athlete Leadership Symposium - 2024

Athletic Achievements

65 catches for 888 yards, 13.7 yards per reception and five touchdowns

Preseason All-SEC Team – 2 nd Team Wide Receiver

Team Wide Receiver 3x Georgia high school football state champion

high school football state champion Selected to the All-American Bowl

Georgia high school 100 meter and 200 meter state track champion

About Michael Taaffe

Michael Taaffe is a sports management major and junior defensive back from Austin, Texas.

Academic Achievements

Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll - 2021

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team - 2022

Athletic Achievements

2023 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

2023 Burlsworth Trophy Nominee

74 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, three interceptions, six passes defended and one blocked punt

2x Texas high school state champion and 2x defensive MVP

About Lamborghini Austin

Lamborghini Austin is an authorized Lamborghini dealership located in Austin, Texas and has been recognized with Lamborghini's prestigious Campione award for six straight years from 2018-2023. For more information, visit www.LamborghiniAustin.com.

