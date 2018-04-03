NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for rapid mass transit to reduce traffic congestion and journey time is estimated to drive the bullet train/high-speed rail market.



The bullet train/high-speed rail market, in terms of volume, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2018 to 2025. The market is estimated to be 3,626 units in 2018 and is projected to reach 5,287 by 2025. The growth of this market is fueled by the rise in demand for mass rapid transit and approval of new HSR lines. However, high capital investment and operating costs of the high-speed rail network is inhibiting the growth of the bullet train/high-speed rail market.



Increasing number of high-speed rail projects to drive the bullet train/high-speed rail market in Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for bullet train/high-speed rail.It is estimated to hold the largest market share, by volume, in 2018.



This can be mainly attributed to the demand for high-speed trains for mass transit, thereby increasing the number of high-speed rail projects in the region. Chinese market in the region is estimated to dominate the bullet train/high-speed rail market due to its proposed projects to expand HSR lines and subsequently the fleet of a high-speed train.



Growing demand for energy-efficient transport is a key driver for the growth of the electric propulsion segment market.

The need for reducing carbon emissions results into the growing demand for energy-efficient transport for masses.Since electricity propels the bullet train/high-speed rails for operating at high-speed, it consumes considerably less energy as compared to alternate transporting modes.



This factor is majorly responsible for the largest growth of electric propulsion for bullet trains/high-speed trains.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 52 %, Tier 2 - 27%, Others - 21%

• By Designation: C level - 47%, D level - 37%, Others - 16%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 28%, North America - 22%, Europe - 26%, Middle East – 10%, RoW - 14%,



The report provides detailed profiles of the following companies:

• Bombardier (Canada)

• Alstom (France)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Hitachi (Japan)

• ABB (Switzerland)

• Talgo (Spain)

• CRRC (China)

• Toshiba (Japan)

• Kawasaki (Japan)

• CAF (Spain)

• Strukton (Netherlands)

• Mitsubishi (Japan)



Research Coverage

The report covers the bullet train/high-speed rail market, in terms of volume (units).It explains the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the bullet train/high-speed rail market based on propulsion.



The report covers the bullet train/high-speed rail based on Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Rest of the World), propulsion (diesel, electric and dual power), technology (wheel on rail and maglev), application (passenger and freight), speed (200–299 km/h, 300–399 km/h, 400–499 km/h, and above 500 km/h), and copmponent (axle, wheelset, transformer, converter, traction system, traction motor, and pantograph).



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights into the following points:

• Market Penetration: The report provides comprehensive information on bullet train/high-speed rail market and the top players in the industry.

• Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information on various technologies of bullet train/high-speed rail. The report analyzes the markets for various bullet train/high-speed rail technologies across different countries.

• Market Diversification: The report provides exhaustive information about emerging technologies, recent developments, and investments in the global bullet train/high-speed train market.

• Competitive Assessment: The report offers an in-depth assessment of strategies, services, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the global bullet train/high-speed train market.



