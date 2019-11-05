The Burgess Brothers launches national cause marketing campaign to benefit Habitat for Humanity

ATLANTA and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgess Brothers LLC is proud to announce its national partnership with Habitat for Humanity International in support of its work to build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable shelter.

Driven by their core values of diversity, equality, accountability and commitment, founders Jonathan and Matthew Burgess are dedicated to giving back to communities across the U.S. The company pledged a minimum donation of $100,000 to Habitat, including a donation of $2,500 directly to Habitat for Humanity of Sacramento to support efforts in their local community. A minimum of $97,500 will be raised for Habitat for Humanity International through the sales of these Burgess Brothers signature products through Oct. 1, 2020:

ChurWaffle Iron: $0.60 of every iron sold will be donated to Habitat (30% of their proceeds).

of every iron sold will be donated to Habitat (30% of their proceeds). All Purpose Homemade Cornbread Mix: $0.25 of every consumer package of cornbread mix sold will be donated to Habitat (15% of their proceeds).

of every consumer package of cornbread mix sold will be donated to Habitat (15% of their proceeds). Hotmat: $1.00 of every hot mat sold will be donated to Habitat (45% of their proceeds).

"Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity is a blessing and we are proud to donate a portion of our proceeds to support their efforts to help families realize their dreams of homeownership," said Jonathan & Matthew Burgess.

More than 18 million U.S. households spend more than half of their paychecks on housing costs, creating a burden that often requires families to make difficult choices between their housing, healthcare, education and transportation. Through this partnership with Habitat, the Burgess Brothers will engage their customers in raising awareness and funds to help Habitat's work to address this critical need for affordable housing across the U.S.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

