The Burke & Herbert Bank Foundation Reaffirms Local Bank's Commitment to Community Development

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. ("Burke & Herbert") is pleased to announce the launch of The Burke & Herbert Bank Foundation ("Foundation"), a new philanthropic initiative dedicated to building prosperity and supporting local communities. Burke & Herbert is proud to celebrate over 170 years of commitment to responsible growth and economic development, and the Foundation will provide targeted support to local organizations that are making a powerful and positive impact throughout Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company's geographies.

A Community-Driven Approach to Support

The Burke & Herbert Bank Foundation is grounded in the belief that those who live and work in local communities understand their needs better than anyone else. By inviting community members, local leaders, and organizations to share their vision, the Foundation ensures its resources are directed toward initiatives that address unique challenges and create lasting change.

"We believe that the best solutions come from within the community itself," said David P. Boyle, Chair and CEO of Burke & Herbert, "The Foundation is here to support those who are passionate about improving their neighborhoods, and together, we can achieve our goal of being the quintessential community bank by being a dependable, caring community partner."

"The launch of The Burke & Herbert Bank Foundation affirms the commitment that David and I made when the alliance between Burke & Herbert Bank and Summit Community Bank was originally announced," said H. Charles ("Charlie") Maddy, III, President of Burke & Herbert, "Our commitment to the communities where we operate is part of cultivating richer and deeper relationships and underscores our aspiration to become the most sought-after community bank in our markets."

Invitation to Submit Support Requests

The Burke & Herbert Bank Foundation encourages local organizations and leaders to submit requests for support via the Foundation's website at burkeandherbertbank.com/foundationrequest. All applications will be thoroughly evaluated to ensure resources are directed to initiatives that align with the Foundation's mission of fostering community growth and prosperity. Eligibility guidelines and application forms are available online at www.burkeandherbertbank.com/foundationrequest with both digital and printable submission options provided. Local representatives of the Foundation include David Boyle, Seth Feibelman, Garth Kunkle, Billie Jo Newman, Jane Petty, Tom Powell, Randy Price, Jack Rossi, Jeff Rouse, Alexis Santin, Toby Taylor, Christina Waddell, and Angela Zirk.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

