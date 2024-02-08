The Burns Brothers Forge History: Unveiling First African American-Owned Private Club in Africa with HQ Expansion to Kenya

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionaries and celebrated entrepreneurs, The Burns Brothers, are set to make history with the expansion of their exclusive private membership club, HQ, to Nairobi, Kenya this summer. This groundbreaking move signifies a monumental moment as it marks the first-ever ownership of a private membership club by African Americans on the continent, setting a profound precedent for inclusivity in the global business arena.

Since their inception, The Burns Brothers have been trailblazers in culture-focused ventures, boasting an impressive track record of million-dollar successes. HQ, their brainchild, emerged as a beacon of curated experiences tailored for personal and professional growth upon its debut in Washington, DC, last April. With a fusion of networking opportunities, development programs, and culturally enriching events, HQ swiftly evolved into a nexus for creativity, inspiration, and collaborative synergy.

Distinguished luminaries such as Maryland Governor Wes Moore, acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, gospel sensation Kirk Franklin, actor Omari Hardwick, comedic maestro Chris Tucker, the Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr., actress Kerry Washington, and the legendary DJ D-Nice have graced the halls of HQ DC House, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for influential individuals.

Now, The Burns Brothers are embarking on a transformative journey to Nairobi, Kenya, in a bold endeavor that transcends borders and fosters global connections. This historic milestone not only represents a remarkable triumph for The Burns Brothers but also stands as a beacon of hope for the African American community, as HQ pioneers as the inaugural private club owned by African Americans on the continent.

John Burns, co-founder of The Burns Brothers, highlights the strategic significance of entering Africa, and Kenya in particular, by stating, "Africa's burgeoning status as a global economic powerhouse, its projection to account for one-quarter of the world's population by 2050, and Kenya's emergence as a promising economic epicenter underscore our decision to spotlight Kenya in HQ's expansion."

The Burns Brothers' entrepreneurial tenacity and dedication to cultivating inclusive spaces for growth have catapulted them to unparalleled success. With the expansion of HQ to Kenya, they are not only charting new territories but also forging profound connections poised to redefine the landscape of business and culture on a global scale.

