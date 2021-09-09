The Burns Brothers Launch My Diversity Officer to Transform Corporate DEI Practices

"Throughout my career in the military and multiple Fortune 500 companies, I have met amazingly talented DEI professionals, consultants, and entrepreneurs. MDO gives us the platform to connect these innovators to our clients in a way that will transform corporate DEI practices."

- Michael Burns, Founding Partner, The Burns Brothers

MDO specializes in delivering project-ready, subject-matter experts in DEI Strategy, Training & Development, Recruiting & Talent Management, Coaching & Facilitation, Marketing & Communications, Supplier Programs, and Civic Partnerships & Community Giving. To democratize access to the very best DEI talent for companies of all sizes and growth stages, resources can be engaged on a fractional basis, for short-term initiatives or large-scale projects.

In addition to helping companies develop meaningful relationships with their diverse employees and creating great places to work for everyone, MDO will be the premier DEI professional community. Members of the community will get the opportunity to network and learn from their peers through learning series, develop innovative practices through round tables, and access the latest tools through a knowledge warehouse.

"Our Community Members will be engaging in an awesome, mutually-beneficial deal here. They will be working with great companies, solving compelling problems, and making a real difference in people's lives, while expanding their own professional networks and knowledge-base through our open-source community."

- John Burns, Founding Partner, The Burns Brothers

The Burns Brothers is a mission-driven organization dedicated to creating a more inclusive world by amplifying diverse voices through visibility and representation in the market, at work, and within our communities.

To learn more, contract Seth Welty at [email protected] or check out the website at https://www.theburnsbrothers.com/my-diversity-officer

SOURCE The Burns Brothers, Inc.

