The Burns Brothers Partner with Leading East African University Strathmore to Advance Africa's Creative Economy
Feb 26, 2026, 11:00 ET
John & Mike Burns Appointed Visiting Professors to Shape the Next Generation of Creative Leaders
NAIROBI, Kenya and WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burns Brothers have entered into a strategic partnership with Strathmore University to co-develop curriculum focused on accelerating the growth and structure of Africa's creative economy. As part of the collaboration, John & Mike Burns, Co-Founders of The Burns Brothers, will work directly with students to bridge creative talent and scalable enterprise.
From Cultural Influence on Economic Ownership
Africa's creative industries — music, film, fashion, hospitality, digital media, and culture — represent one of the continent's most powerful economic growth engines. While the continent exports culture globally, the infrastructure for capital formation, structured enterprise, and ownership remains in development. This partnership is built to close that gap.
Strathmore University, known for advancing ethical leadership, academic excellence, and entrepreneurial capacity across Africa, continues to align its academic programming with emerging high-growth sectors shaping the continent's future.
The Burns Brothers bring practitioner-led expertise in building platforms, designing ecosystem infrastructure, and creating cross-continental pathways between Africa and the US. Their work centers on transforming creative momentum into structured systems that generate jobs and long-term value.
Building Systems That Scale
Through their engagement, students will understand how to:
- Structure creative ventures for growth and investment
- Attract and deploy capital in cultural industries
- Build platforms that scale talent
- Protect and retain ownership of intellectual property
- Develop Africa–U.S. market pathways
"This partnership is about infrastructure," said John Burns. "Africa's cultural power is undeniable. The opportunity is to build systems that allow the continent to own, scale, and monetize that power."
According to Rosemary Okello-Orlale, Director of Africa Media Hub at Strathmore University Business School, since the creative economy is rapidly growing, the partnership represents a crucial opportunity for job creation. "Integrating global practitioners into our ecosystem strengthens our ability to prepare leaders to institutionalize Africa's creative industries with rigor, integrity, and global competitiveness."
Expanding Africa–United States Engagement
Beyond the classroom, the collaboration will foster experiential learning, mentorship, research, and expanded Africa–US exchanges — contributing to regional development and global connectivity.
Together, The Burns Brothers and Strathmore University signal a clear commitment: move Africa's creative economy from potential to structured, scalable impact.
