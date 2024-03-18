The Business Corner Podcast Launches Season 2 with Influential Business Leaders Discussing Economic Development and Leadership

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TML Communications, the award-winning strategic public relations firm, is announcing the launch of Season 2 of 'The Business Corner Podcast'. The first episode shares an interview by Teresa M. Lundy with Ryan Boyer, Business Manager of the Philadelphia Building Trades and Transition Team Chair for the Cherelle Parker Administration. On this season of The Business Corner, elected leaders such as Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chair Senator Sharif Street, Congressman Brendan Boyle, and business leaders Loren Hudson, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Comcast Cable, and Kenneth Anderson, Vice President of Civic Affairs for The Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce sat down for an exclusive discussion about their leadership style and how they found success.

The Business Corner, Hosted by Teresa M. Lundy

"In every success story, there are lessons to be learned about how to overcome adversity and reach personal and professional goals. We are excited about the growth of The Business Corner and its audience," said Teresa M. Lundy, Host of The Business Corner Podcast.

Episode 1 of the new season premieres on Monday, March 18th. Watch on our YouTube or Listen to it on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About The Business Corner Podcast

Teresa M. Lundy hosts The Business Corner. On this show, we discuss leadership, economic development, finance, and business topics. Sponsored by TML Communications, Vinyl Philly, and Metro Philadelphia, a Schneps Media Company.

