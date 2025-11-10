THE BUSINESS COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL UNDERSTANDING TO HONOR JOHN GRAHAM, KENNETH C. GRIFFIN, MARÍA CORINA MACHADO

THE DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER AWARDS GALA ON NOV. 10 IN NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), a nonprofit organization committed to furthering international understanding and advancing collaboration between business and government worldwide, will host its 2025 Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Awards Gala on Monday, Nov. 10, in New York City. There they will honor John Graham of CPP Investments, Citadel's Kenneth C. Griffin, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado. Other notable speakers include former award recipient Henry Kravis and Blackstone's Jonathan Gray.

The theme of this year's awards ceremony is "70 Years of Enduring Partnerships," highlighting the longevity and impact of partnerships across generations. The program honors the legacy of collaboration that BCIU has fostered, emphasizing the transfer of knowledge, values and best practices from past to present leaders. This year's ceremony celebrates sustained value creation, adaptable partnerships and the enduring influence of relationships that extend far beyond individual projects, inspiring the next generation of leaders to continue this work.

John Graham, President and Chief Executive Officer of CPP Investments, will receive the Eisenhower Global Citizenship Award, which recognizes his efforts in long-term value creation, global collaboration and advancing global citizenship for the benefit of society.

"I'm deeply honored to receive BCIU's Global Citizenship Award," said Graham. "This recognition reflects the collective efforts of everyone at CPP Investments, united by a shared purpose: helping to provide retirement security for 22 million Canadians. Through trusted global partnerships, we continue to invest for the long term and create lasting value for generations to come."

Kenneth C. Griffin, Chief Executive Officer of Citadel and Founder of Citadel Securities, will receive the Eisenhower Global Innovation Award for his visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of innovation, which have redefined global finance and inspired transformative advancements across industries.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive the Eisenhower Global Innovation Award from BCIU," said Griffin. "President Eisenhower's legacy reminds us of the power of collaboration, innovation and principled leadership in shaping a better world. This recognition reflects the extraordinary work of our teams at Citadel and Citadel Securities, whose commitment to excellence and progress continues to strengthen global markets and expand opportunity."

María Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, will receive the Eisenhower Award for her unwavering commitment to freedom and the pursuit of prosperity through principled, unifying leadership.

"I am honored to receive the Eisenhower Award, which celebrates the enduring power of peace, freedom and partnership," said Machado. "This recognition reaffirms my belief that only through unity, justice and collaboration can we build the foundations of lasting prosperity and hope for future generations."

Additionally, November 10 marks BCIU's 70th anniversary. In honor of this milestone, BCIU will celebrate "70 Years Forward," a yearlong recognition of the organization's seven decades of advancing international understanding and partnership as it continues to empower the next generation of global leaders.

"John Graham, Ken Griffin and María Corina Machado each embody the spirit of enduring partnerships," said Peter Tichansky, President and CEO of BCIU. "Through their visionary leadership and commitment to collaboration across sectors and borders, they exemplify how lasting partnerships can drive innovation, strengthen global peace and understanding, and create meaningful impact for generations to come."

About BCIU

The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) is a nonprofit organization of experts, educators and advisors working to expand international trade and commerce for businesses and governments around the world. BCIU is deeply connected and trusted by 150 member companies, including many global multinationals, and maintains an unparalleled network of government relationships in every corner of the world. For 70 years, they have believed in progress and shaping the future by addressing some of the most complex global challenges, from global health to cybersecurity to agricultural sustainability. Through bespoke, transformative services, BCIU provides ways for its partners to deepen economic cooperation and enhance global growth across markets. For more information, visit bciu.org.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure, fixed income and alternative strategies including in partnership with funds. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At June 30, 2025, the Fund totaled C$731.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

About Citadel

Citadel is one of the world's leading alternative investment firms. For over thirty years, we have strived to identify the highest and best uses of capital to generate superior long-term returns for the world's preeminent public and private institutions. We promote efforts to foster efficiency, transparency and resilience in a range of global markets. For more information, visit www.Citadel.com.

