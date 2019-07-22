The Business of Fashion (BOF) Names Miami International University of Art & Design to 2019 Best School Global List for Undergraduate Fashion Design Programs

MIAMI, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International University of Art & Design (MIU) was recently selected by the Business of Fashion's (BOF) education council as one of 2019's best overall schools in the United States for undergraduate degree programs in Fashion Design. MIU is the only Florida school on the list. Other schools in the U.S. on the list include: Fashion Institute of Technology, Parsons School of Design and Savannah College of Art and Design, among others.

The Business of Fashion's The Best Fashion Schools in the World list assesses top undergraduate and graduate programs in fashion design, fashion art direction and communications, and fashion business and management programs. The assessment examines 30 different data points gathered from 66 institutions; surveys completed by 13,500 students and alumni; feedback from 114 leading HR and industry professionals; global fashion school faculty; and input from the BOF Education Council, a committee of 12 global experts from fashion education and industry.This year, the Education Council did away with the numerical ranking system used in previous years, and instead highlights top programs and their areas of excellence based on major indicators such as global influence, learning experience and long-term value of the program.

This is not the first time MIU has ranked amongst top global fashion schools, having ranked in The Best of Fashion Schools in the World in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

"We are honored and humbled to be ranked amongst the top undergraduate Fashion Design programs. We stand tall and are proud to be featured alongside some of the most recognizable fashion universities in the world. This global acknowledgment is a true testament to our faculty, students and successful alumni who continue to give back and engage with our University, offering our students guidance, internships and jobs through the networking opportunities we offer," says Charlene Parsons, Fashion Director for Miami International University of Art & Design.

For the full methodology behind The Best Fashion Schools in the World 2019 visit: https://www.businessoffashion.com/education/best-schools/methodology. For more information on Miami International University of Art & Design and its program offerings in Fashion Design and Fashion Merchandising please visit: https://www.artinstitutes.edu/miami

Founded in 1965, Miami International University of Art & Design is located near the heart of the arts district offering degree programs in the areas of Fashion, Media Arts and Design. The campus has more than 100,000 square feet of classroom, computer lab, library, and office space. Miami International University of Art & Design and its branch campuses, The Art Institute of Tampa and The Art Institute of Dallas, are accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award diplomas, associates, baccalaureate, and masters degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404.679.4500 for questions about the accreditation of Miami International University of Art & Design. For more information on Miami International University of Art & Design, visit us at www.mymiu.edu.

Miami International University of Art & Design is one of The Art Institutes, a system of private, non-profit schools throughout the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. 1501 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 100, Miami, FL 33132. © 2019. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved.

Licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education, License No. 2581.

SOURCE Miami International University of Art & Design

